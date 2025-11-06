We've reached Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season, and this Tuesday featured the NFL trade deadline, which saw a ton of action, especially involving the New York Jets, who had a fire sale and acquired three first-round picks across two separate trades. The deadline caused some major line movement for Week 10's schedule, and some serious injuries have also caused lines to shift for some of this weekend's top games. As we do every week, we break down the most notable NFL line movement and biggest shifts for the Week 10 schedule. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users $300 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass if their first bet wins.

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

Open : New York -1.5

: New York -1.5 Now: Cleveland -1.5

The Jets are just 1-7 in Aaron Glenn's first year as head coach, and they traded their two best defenders away at the deadline for future draft picks. Cornerback Sauce Garnder is now in Indianapolis in exchange for two first-round selections and a receiver, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is now a Cowboys while New York acquired a first-round pick, second-round pick and a defensive tackle.

Naturally, the line has shifted away from the Jets, as they go from favored to 1.5-point underdogs. The main reason it didn't shift more is they play a lowly Browns team that is starting a rookie quarterback and is also among the worst teams in football this season.

Open: Chicago -3.5, O/U 48.5

Chicago -3.5, O/U 48.5 Now: Chicago -4.5, O/U 46.5

New York's other team saw the line move away from them as the Giants are now 4.5-point underdogs after opening at +3.5 against the Bears. Chicago has quietly won five of six, including a bonkers 47-42 affair over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. The Bears appear to be a wild card contender in the NFC, while the Giants are basically just riding the Jaxson Dart train as their offense's top playmakers, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, are out for the year. New York also had 17 players listed on Wednesday's injury report, so the team may be shorthanded this weekend in Chicago.

Open : Houston -1.5, O/U 39.5

: Houston -1.5, O/U 39.5 Now: Jacksonville -1.5, O/U 37.5

The Texans had won three of four entering last week and had a chance to beat the Broncos, but C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion and Davis Mills couldn't get the job done as Houston failed to score a touchdown in a 18-15 loss. Mills will start this weekend against the Jaguars as Stroud is out and as a result, the Jags are now favored and the total is a lowly 37.5. Jacksonville won this matchup 17-10 in September, and that was a game where both sides were healthy and Stroud started. With Stroud out, oddsmakers believe the Jags will win another low-scoring affair on Sunday.

Open : Baltimore -3, O/U 48.5

: Baltimore -3, O/U 48.5 Now: Baltimore -4.5, O/U 49.5

J.J. McCarthy returned to action for the first time since Week 2 last week but the Vikings find themselves at +4.5 after opening at +3 against the Ravens. Baltimore is getting healthy, with Lamar Jackson returning in last week's rout of the Dolphins along with many key defenders over the last few weeks. Despite being 3-5, many peg the Ravens as the AFC North favorites. A win over a Vikings team fresh off a big win over the Lions would certainly help with that claim.

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders

Open : Detroit -3, O/U 51.5

: Detroit -3, O/U 51.5 Now: Detroit -7.5, O/U 49.5

Jayden Daniels suffered a brutal left elbow injury late in the Commanders' blowout loss to the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, and he's out for the foreseeable future. As such, odds have shifted Detroit's way as the Lions went from -3 to -7.5 despite this game being in Washington. Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders, and it's unclear if he'll have Terry McLaurin back as the star receiver has been sidelined most of the year with a quad injury. The Lions are fresh off a tough loss to the Vikings, making this an ideal bounceback spot for Detroit.

Open: Los Angeles -3, O/U 48.5

Los Angeles -3, O/U 48.5 Now: Los Angeles -4.5, O/U 49.5

Will Brock Purdy return? It feels like every week has been the same, with Purdy a limited participant in practice throughout the week before sitting out Sunday. Well, he was a limited participant Wednesday, so if recent history tells us anything, Week 10 may very well be another Mac Jones start for the 49ers. The Rams went from -3 to -4.5 over the last few days, but it's worth noting the 49ers beat Los Angeles 26-23 in October in a game Jones started and passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns.