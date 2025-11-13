Be it injuries, lackluster play or other factors, we see NFL betting lines move quite a bit every week. Week 11 is no different, as spreads and totals have risen and shrunk across a handful of games, including Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football. As we do every week, we break down the most notable NFL line movement and biggest shifts for Week 11. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Open: Patriots -10.5, O/U 45.5

Now: Patriots -13, O/U 43

Week 11 kicks off with a Thursday Night Football battle between two AFC East foes. The Patriots are 8-2, have won seven in a row and are atop the division. The Jets are 2-7, though they have won two in a row. New York's offense still has a ton of question marks, especially at quarterback where it's clear Justin Fields isn't the guy. Whether it's Fields or Tyrod Taylor starting on Thursday, the Jets won't be passing to star receiver Garrett Wilson, who is set to miss a few weeks with a knee injury. This line has moved in New England's favor by 2.5 points, making it the biggest spread of the Week 11 slate. The total has also dropped 2.5 points to 43.

Open: Texans -7.5

Now: Texans -6.5

The Texans may not be able to repeat as AFC South champs for the third year in a row, but they can still make a run at a wild card spot. At 4-5 and facing a 1-8 Titans team, this is absolutely a must-win spot for Houston. The big story to watch here is C.J. Stroud, who missed last week's comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. Stroud is still in concussion protocol as of Thursday and if he can't go, Davis Mills would start once again. Houston is still a sizable favorite on the road, but the spread has shrunk from 7.5 to 6.5.

Open: O/U 50.5

Now: O/U 48

The Bucs and Bills are each coming off tough losses with Tampa dropping a close decision to New England and Buffalo suffering a shocking blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. This is one of the better games of the weekend on paper between two top contenders, but the total has dropped from 50.5 to 48 since lines were first revealed. The Buccaneers are still trying to see if Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin can return as both were limited Wednesday. The Bills will be without top tight end Dalton Kincaid, who leads the team in touchdown receptions and is second in yards.

Open: O/U 45.5

Now: O/U 48.5

The total for this NFC North matchup has shot up three whole points since it opened at 45.5. The Bears have allowed the fifth-most points per game this year and the Vikings are 18th in scoring defense after ranking among the NFL's elite in nearly every category last year. These teams combined for 51 points back in Week 1. Keep an eye on the Bears' injuries at receiver as both Rome Odunze and DJ Moore missed practice Wednesday.

Open: O/U 44.5

Now: O/U 42.5

This is a brand-new week for the Giants. Brian Daboll is out as head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the team's interim head coach. Additionally, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is out and instead of Russell Wilson starting, it'll be Jameis Winston under center for New York. It's unclear what this Giants team will look like with Kafka running the show and Winston at quarterback. Additionally, the Packers scored just seven points on Monday against Philadelphia.

Open: Ravens -8.5, O/U 41.5

Now: Ravens -7.5, O/U 39.5

The Ravens have won three in a row and, at 4-5, are right on the heels of the 5-4 Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead. Baltimore has had Lamar Jackson back the last two weeks, but he missed practice Wednesday. What makes that so noteworthy is instead of the hamstring injury that cost him roughly a month this season, it's a knee injury. Baltimore is still a big favorite over 2-7 Cleveland, but the spread has dropped a point and the total is down two points. Plus, Cleveland is No. 2 in total defense this year, which is a saving grace considering the Browns' offense is a mess.

Open: Eagles -1.5, O/U 49.5

Now: Eagles -2.5, O/U 46.5

Injuries were a key part of the Lions' 2024 campaign, and they may be starting to pile up ahead of a Sunday Night Football tilt with the Eagles. Three key starters on defense, including star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, missed practice Wednesday. So did All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell and star tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Eagles are now favored by 2.5 points at home, and the total has dropped by three to 46.5. Philly has plenty of question marks as well entering this game after scoring just 10 points on Monday against the Packers. The Eagles' offense is in a bad way right now, and star receiver A.J. Brown is making his frustrations well known. Additionally, last year's incredible run game behind Saquon Barkley really isn't clicking yet, and Philadelphia's perennially stellar offensive line has been beat up and less effective than a year ago.