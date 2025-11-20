From Thursday Night Football to the NFL's main slate on Sunday, Week 12 of the 2025 season has seen some major shakeup when it comes to betting lines. We see lines move quite a bit throughout the week, but there are five games that have seen big shifts on the spread and/or total this week. Here's a closer look at what those games are and the reasons for the line movement, with all odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

Open: Buffalo -3.5

Buffalo -3.5 Now: Buffalo -5.5

The Bills were favorites heading into Thursday Night Football this week, but things have shifted even more their way over the last few days. The biggest reason is the Texans will be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud for the third full game in a row, and really the fourth game in a row as he left the team's loss to the Broncos after attempting just 10 passes. Houston has won two in a row with Davis Mills under center, but Jacksonville and Tennessee are hardly the same caliber of teams as Buffalo.

Open: 42.5

42.5 Now: 40.5

Sportsbooks expect this to be both a blowout and a low-scoring affair in Tennessee on Sunday when the Seahawks visit the Titans. Seattle has one of the league's best defenses while Tennessee has the NFL's worst offense under rookie quarterback Cam Ward. There are only two games with totals lower than this one at BetMGM as of Thursday.

Open: Las Vegas -3, O/U 37.5

Las Vegas -3, O/U 37.5 Now: Las Vegas -4, O/U 36

Speaking of low totals, this is the lowest of the Week 12 slate. The total and spread have both moved in regards to Cleveland's quarterback situation as Shedeur Sanders is set to make his first career start against the Raiders as Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol. Sanders had a horrible first NFL appearance last week against the Ravens, completing 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards with an interception. Vegas has a poor defense, but the Browns are 31st in yards and 30th in points offensively. And going back to the total, the Browns' defense is elite and the Raiders have struggled to hold onto the football and score points this season.

Open: Atlanta -2.5

Atlanta -2.5 Now: New Orleans -1.5

The Falcons were favorites when Week 12 betting lines opened, but they're now underdogs due to some unfortunate injury news. Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL last week and will miss the rest of the season. That means Kirk Cousins, who was benched for Penix after a poor 2024 campaign where he tossed 16 interceptions, will start the rest of the way for Atlanta. Making matters more complicated for the Falcons is that star receiver Drake London, who has over 800 yards this year, is expected to miss this contest in New Orleans as well.

Open: Philadelphia -4.5, O/U 51.5

Philadelphia -4.5, O/U 51.5 Now: Philadelphia -3, O/U 47.5

The Eagles are 8-2 and winners of four in a row, but it doesn't seem that way given how poor the team's offense has played. There are just five NFC teams that have scored fewer points than the Eagles, and three are in the NFC South while the other two teams (Arizona and Minnesota) have had quarterback injuries. The Cowboys have had no issue scoring points this year, and they're fresh off their best performance of the year against the Raiders. These teams combined for 44 points back in Week 1 in a wacky game that had a lengthy weather delay, when Philly's offense took a complete nosedive.