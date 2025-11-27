Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season is an eventful one with three games on Thursday due to Thanksgiving Day, a Friday game, the usual Sunday slate and of course, Monday Night Football. All 32 teams will be in action this week, which means there's no shortage of NFL betting opportunities. But that also means there's plenty of NFL line movement to keep track of. Here, we break down the games that have seen the biggest shifts since lines first opened, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass if your first bet wins:

Open: Ravens -8.5

Ravens -8.5 Now: Ravens -7

The Thanksgiving game with the most movement is the third and final game of the day when the Ravens host the Bengals. The Ravens are riding a five-game winning streak that has them tied atop the AFC North with the Steelers, but the Bengals are getting Joe Burrow back after he's been out since Week 2 with a toe injury. Burrow is one of the top passers in the game when healthy, which is the biggest factor in this slight dip on the spread.

Open : 49ers -6, O/U 40.5

: 49ers -6, O/U 40.5 Now: 49ers -4.5, O/U 36.5

The 49ers won on Monday, but their 20-point performance against an average Carolina defense hardly inspires confidence before their matchup with Cleveland's elite defensive unit. The Browns are fresh off 10 sacks against the Raiders, while Brock Purdy just threw three interceptions on Monday against the Panthers. This is currently the lowest total of the entire Week 13 slate, and one of just two games that currently has a total below 40 points.

Open: O/U 43.5

O/U 43.5 Now: O/U 41.5

These two AFC South rivals are going in different directions with Tennessee 1-10 and riding a six-game losing streak while the Jaguars are 7-4 and winners of two straight. The Titans have the third-worst scoring offense in the NFL this year, so low-scoring affairs are always on the table as Cam Ward and Co. try and move in the right direction in what's been another disastrous year in Tennessee.

Open: 43.5

43.5 Now: 41.5

The Saints were actually favored last week against Atlanta, but they lost 24-10 to drop to 2-9. The offense has been a problem whether Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler are under center, while Miami's offense has been rather boom-or-bust lately, scoring 27 or more in three of their last six games and 16 or fewer in the other three.

Open : Buccaneers -6.5, O/U 50.5

: Buccaneers -6.5, O/U 50.5 Now: Buccaneers -3, O/U 44.5

This is the biggest mover of the entire Week 13 slate, and it's due to injury. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield left Sunday's blowout loss to the Rams with a left shoulder injury and it's unclear if he'll suit up against the Cardinals this week. If Mayfield can't go, Teddy Bridgewater would start. This uncertainty has caused the spread to dip by 3.5 and the total by a whopping six points.

Open : Seahawks -8.5, O/U 43.5

: Seahawks -8.5, O/U 43.5 Now: Seahawks -11.5, O/U 41.5

The J.J. McCarthy experiment has been a disaster for Minnesota, both due to his play on the field and his injury issues. McCarthy missed all of last year and has missed five games this year. He's expected to miss his sixth game on Sunday in Seattle due to a concussion, which would open the door for undrafted rookie Max Brosmer to start against the Seahawks' tough defense. That's been the biggest driver of movement for this matchup, with Seattle now favored by 11.5 and the total dipping by two points.