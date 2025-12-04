It's getting down to crunch time as NFL Week 14 hits, with several crucial matchups set to shape the playoff picture. Things kick off with Thursday Night Football, where the suddenly surging Cowboys (6-5-1) visit Ford Field to take on the uneven Lions (7-5) in an NFC showdown. And on Sunday, the free-for-all for the top seed in the NFC really heats up when the Chicago Bears (9-3) visit Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (8-3-1). It's the final bye week of the season, so four teams are off (Panthers, Patriots, Giants, 49ers), but there is still some NFL line movement that is worth noting.

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) also face a virtual must-win game as they host the Houston Texans (7-5). The lines are getting sharper as it gets deeper into the season, but there is still some NFL line movement to keep an eye on. Here, we break down the games that have seen the biggest shifts since lines first opened:

: Bills -6.5, O/U 53.5 Now: Bills -5.5, O/U 53.5

The Bengals got Joe Burrow back last week, and he threw for 261 yards and two scores in a win over Baltimore. But now he faces a Bills defense that ranks first in the NFL in passing yards allowed (163.2 per game). Cincinnati has the worst defense in the NFL, but Burrow's presence at least gives them a chance to keep it pretty close.

: Colts -2.5, O/U 49.5 Now: Colts -1.5, O/U 47.5

It's expected to be a tight battle between a pair of 8-4 teams, but the Colts are looking to turn things around after starting 7-1. The Jaguars have won four of their past five, averaging 29 points per game over that span. The Colts have scored 36 total points in losses over the past two weeks but still have the best scoring offense in the NFL (29.8 per game).

: Ravens -6.5, O/U 47.5 Now: Ravens -6, O/U 42.5

The rivals are both 6-6, but the Ravens had won five in a row before Joe Burrow and the Bengals snuck up on them on Thanksgiving. Pittsburgh has lost five of its past seven, and last week's home loss against Buffalo wasn't pretty. Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers (wrist) and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (ankle) are both a little banged up, so the total has dropped considerably.

: Broncos -8.5, O/U 40.5 Now: Broncos -7.5, O/U 40.5

Denver has won nine in a row but hasn't been scoring as much as expected. The Raiders held the Broncos to just 10 points in Week 10 but only managed a touchdown. That's why they have lost six in a row. This one shouldn't be THAT low-scoring, but the Denver defense is ruthless. It all comes down to how Bo Nix and Co. execute.

Texans vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)

: Chiefs -4.5, O/U 43.5 Now: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 41.5

Most are expecting Patrick Mahomes to bring Kansas City back to life, but the Texans are coming off consecutive big victories against the Bills and Colts. They won't roll over, and the Houston defense is the league's best, allowing 265.7 yards and 16.5 points per game. The Texans are 6-3 against the spread in their past nine games, but K.C. is 4-2 ATS at home.