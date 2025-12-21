The injury bug has bitten and many teams have been eliminated from playoff contention but the games go on. Some of these injuries have caused a major shift in NFL betting lines, particularly in an AFC clash between the Chiefs and Titans. Kansas City just never got into a groove this year and now finds itself eliminated from playoff contention. The Chiefs will now play out the rest of the season without Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL last week in a loss to the Chargers. Kansas City opened as a 10.5-point favorite in Tennessee, but they're now -3. Another game with big line movement is Bengals vs. Dolphins, and not because of injury -- the Dolphins officially benched Tua Tagovailoa.

A very important NFC South matchup between the Buccaneers and Panthers has also seen some line movement, while things hold steady for a big clash between the Chargers and Cowboys as Dallas clings to a thread of playoff hope.

Lines are typically sharp this deep into the season, but injuries and quarterback changes can shake things up a lot. There has been some notable NFL line movement in Week 16. Here, we will break down the games that have seen the biggest shifts since lines first opened, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Open : Chiefs -10.5, O/U 40.5

: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 40.5 Now: Chiefs -3, O/U 37.5

Kansas City had a terrible Week 15, getting eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and losing their star quarterback. Gardner Minshew, who threw an interception in his first attempt in last week's 16-13 loss to the Chargers, will start in place of Mahomes. Fortunately for Chiefs fans, the Titans have the second-worst offense in the NFL, averaging just 244 yards and 1.6 points per game. They allow 356.6 yards (27th) and 28.1 points (28th), and K.C.'s defense is far superior. The Chiefs allow 19.1 points per game, fifth-best in the league. Tennessee has won two games, with the only one in their past nine coming against the 3-11 Browns.

Bengals vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Open : Bengals -1.5, O/U 50.5

: Bengals -1.5, O/U 50.5 Now: Bengals -4.5, O/U 47.5

With Tagovailoa benched, rookie Quinn Ewers gets the start, but Miami was going into this one as an underdog regardless. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who has 1,147 receiving yards despite Burrow missing nine games, can still cause defenses major headaches. The Dolphins defense isn't great, allowing 334.6 yards per game (19th), and the Cincinnati unit is historically bad, allowing a league-worst 403.8 yards and 31.2 points per game. The fact Miami is starting a rookie QB is the only thing keeping this total low, as it opened as the second-highest on the board to Chargers vs. Cowboys.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Open : Bucs -1.5, O/U 45.5

: Bucs -1.5, O/U 45.5 Now: Bucs -3, O/U 45.5

This is another massive divisional matchup in Week 16 as these teams sit atop the NFC South at 7-7. That means a division title is the only path to the playoffs and while the teams meet again in Week 18, winning this one is the first step. The Bucs have lost five of their past six, but the offense looked strong as several key pieces returned against the Falcons. Unfortunately, the defense gave up 476 yards, but Carolina's offense isn't nearly as strong as Atlanta's. Carolina scores 19 points per game, fifth-fewest in the league, and Tampa Bay has won five in a row against the Panthers.

Falcons vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Open : Falcons -1.5, O/U 46.5

: Falcons -1.5, O/U 46.5 Now: Falcons -3, O/U 48.5

Kirk Cousins lit up the Bucs last week, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cardinals defense isn't much better. In fact, it is far worse against the run, and Bijan Robinson ran for 93 yards and a score for the Falcons at Tampa Bay. He also had 82 receiving yards and leads the NFL with 1,858 yards from scrimmage. Both teams are in the bottom half of the league in scoring, with Arizona averaging 21.6 points and Atlanta scoring 20.1. Same with the defenses, with the Falcons yielding 24.4 and the Cards 27.7. That's why the total has gone Over in five of Arizona's past six games.