There's another loaded week of games for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, and as is usually the case, betting lines have moved for some of these contests. If you're interested in NFL betting, be sure to check out which games have seen the biggest line movement ahead of the weekend.

Open: O/U 41.5

Now: O/U 37

This game may get ugly. Not only is there a pair of uninspiring quarterbacks under center in Dillon Gabriel and Tua Tagovailoa, but there's heavy rain and wins expected with gusts up to 50 mph here. With a weather advisory in place, this total has plummeted from 41.5 at open to now just 37 over at BetMGM.

Open: New York -1.5

Now: Carolina -1.5

The Jets are the NFL's lone winless team, and their best shot of a win may be this Sunday when they face a Panthers side that really struggles away from home. The Jets were favored at open, but they're now home underdogs. New York will be without top receiver Garrett Wilson, which is a big blow for a struggling passing game that doesn't have that many weapons.

Open: Washington -2.5

Now: Washington -1

The Commanders had a big win over the Chargers two weeks ago, but they lost an ugly one to the Bears on Monday with turnovers being a big issue. They're still favored on the road against a Dallas team that can't stop anyone defensively right now, but Washington is now favored by just a single point after opening the week at -2.5.

Open: San Francisco -3

Now: San Francisco -2

The 49ers welcome the Falcons to town for Sunday Night Football this week, and these teams enter the weekend on very different notes. San Francisco lost 30-19 to Tampa Bay as Mac Jones tossed two picks in place of the injured Brock Purdy, while Atlanta handed Buffalo just its second loss of the year when the two teams faced off on Monday Night Football. The Falcons have won two in a row since that ugly 30-0 loss to Carolina.

Open: Detroit -4.5

Now: Detroit -5.5

The Bucs are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the best record in the NFL, and their next test is a big one as they visit the Lions in Detroit on Monday. The Lions lost a primetime clash to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football last week, which ended with safety Brian Branch getting into a scrum that resulted in a suspension for this game. Even with Branch out, this line has moved in Detroit's favor from -4.5 to -5.5. The Bucs may get Mike Evans back, but standout rookie Emeka Egbuka is expected to be out, and it looks unlikely that running back Bucky Irving will return for this game.