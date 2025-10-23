We're officially at Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, and we've got 12 games between Sunday and Monday. Due to a variety of factors, the betting lines for many of these games have seen some notable shifts. If you're interested in NFL betting, check out which games have seen the biggest line movement ahead of the weekend.

Here, we look at notable NFL line movement for the Week 8 schedule.

Open: O/U 47.5

O/U 47.5 Now: O/U 45.5

The Bills lost two in a row heading into their bye week and head to Carolina for a date with a Panthers team that's both 3-0 at home and has won three in a row. Buffalo is still a sizable favorite here, but the total has dipped two points since open. The Bills have had three Over games and three Unders, while the Panthers have had four Overs and three Unders. This does present a tough challenge for Carolina's offense, which has played well of late, but largely against poor defenses.

Open: 43.5

43.5 Now: 41.5

The Texans have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league this year thanks to an offense that's among the NFL's worst so far. The 49ers will likely be without more stars on offense, namely quarterback Brock Purdy, and Houston's scuffling offense will likely have to do without top receiver Nico Collins, who suffered a concussion on Monday. The Texans can't afford to be without top playmakers like Collins, hence the total dipping.

Open: Tampa Bay -6.5

Tampa Bay -6.5 Now: Tampa Bay -4

Tampa Bay suffered just its second loss of 2025 in a nine-point showing against the Detroit Lions, and the Bucs now face a Saints team that's been more competitive than their 1-5 record would indicate. The Bucs have dealt with a ton of injuries this year, and Mike Evans is back on the shelf after getting hurt on Sunday in his return to action. Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin are both trying to return to the field, while Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka are both battling some nagging injuries of their own right now.

Open: O/U 48.5

O/U 48.5 Now: O/U 50.5

The Broncos won a stunner last week, scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Giants. They now face a Dallas team that is great offensively but has possibly the worst defense in the league. Bo Nix was on fire in the fourth quarter, a good sign for the Broncos after he started the year off on an inconsistent note. If there's a team NFL offenses want to face right now, it's the Cowboys. This one has shootout potential thanks to Dallas' offense being so good and its defense being so bad, and the total increasing to 50.5 showcases that fact.

Open: Kansas City -9.5

Kansas City -9.5 Now: Kansas City -12.5

The Chiefs look like the Chiefs again after a slow start, and they got star receiver Rashee Rice back from his suspension to give a boost to the offense. The bigger reason this line has moved so much in Kansas City's favor is Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed two games with a knee injury this year, is sidelined with a hamstring injury and almost certainly won't play on Monday. Marcus Mariota will get the nod for the Commanders.