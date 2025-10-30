We've reached Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season, and we now have a ton of data on all 32 teams to pour over when placing NFL wagers. We also have seen injuries play a major part in this season, and that's the case again for Week 9. NFL betting lines have shifted quite a bit for some of the top games of the week so before you place any wagers of your own, be sure to check out which games have seen the biggest line movement this week.

Open: Chicago -1.5

Chicago -1.5 Now: Chicago -3

The Bengals have been frisky with Joe Flacco under center, but the veteran quarterback is banged up and may not play this week due to a shoulder injury. That would mean Jake Browning is back under center, and he has more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) in four games played this year. Flacco has seven touchdowns to no interceptions as Cincy's starter so this would be a downgrade, even against a lackluster Chicago defense. That's a big reason why things have shifted Chicago's way.

Open: Green Bay -11.5

Green Bay -11.5 Now: Green Bay -13.5

The Panthers are quietly .500, but they've had a weird start to the year and are coming off a major blowout at the hands of the Bills. Andy Dalton started at quarterback in place of Bryce Young, and while Young is hardly living up to the expectations that come with being the No. 1 overall pick, he's had a solid year to date while Dalton is a journeyman backup at this stage of his career. Young's status is up in the air and Dalton is also dealing with a right thumb injury that caused him to miss practice Wednesday and prompt Carolina to sign Mike White. The team is also dealing with a ton of injuries to the offensive line. This is a nightmare situation for any team, but especially one that is going up against a dangerous Green Bay defensive front.

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Denver -1.5

Denver -1.5 Now: Houston -1.5

The Broncos opened as slight road favorites but now find themselves as road underdogs for this game in Houston. Denver has won five in a row after a 1-2 start, while Houston is 3-4 but has won three of its last four games. The Texans' offense was horrific to open the season but that side of the ball is gaining traction, having scored 26+ points in three of the last four games. The Texans also feature the No. 1 defense in the NFL in both yards and points allowed per game. This one should be tight, and oddsmakers have given a slight lean to the home side for now.

Open: O/U 46.5

O/U 46.5 Now: O/U 48.5

The 49ers have been able to weather the storm in terms of injuries this year, and the Giants are now prepping for life after Cam Skattebo after the rookie suffered a season-ending ankle injury. San Francisco has allowed 23 or more points in four of its last five games and the Giants, even with Malik Nabers and Scattebo out for the year, have found some life offensively with Jaxson Dart under center. The combination of Dart's play for New York and the 49ers getting healthier on offense are two contributing factors to the total increasing by two points.

Open: O/U 48.5

O/U 48.5 Now: O/U 50.5

Both these teams have been surprising. The Colts have the NFL's best record as Daniel Jones has gone from laughingstock to MVP candidate in his first year in Indianapolis, while the Steelers have taken advantage of the Ravens' slow start and sit in first place in the AFC North. What has also been surprising is that Pittsburgh's defense, which ranks 22nd in scoring and 30th in yards allowed. Meanwhile, the Colts have the No. 1 offense in the league in yards and points per game, which is one reason for this total ticking up.

Open: O/U 46

O/U 46 Now: O/U 48

The big thing to watch here is Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has missed three games this year due to two separate injuries. The latest issue is his hamstring, which caused Daniels to miss the Commanders' blowout loss to the Chiefs on Monday. Daniels returned to practice Wednesday and was a full participant, signaling he should be good to go for Sunday Night Football. His return would likely lead to more points being scored, and the total reflects that. The Seahawks also have the No. 6 scoring offense in the NFL, while their defense presents a tough challenge for Daniels in his return as Seattle ranks seventh in points allowed per game.