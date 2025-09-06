The first week of the NFL season is officially underway, and after getting started with two games across Thursday and Friday, the bulk of the action begins with 13 games on Sunday before things wrap up with Monday Night Football. Sports bettors are naturally excited for NFL betting this year, especially Week 1. We've seen some notable NFL line movement for a few games this week, and we break down what the shifts are as well as why that's likely the case using the SportsLine Projection Model, which both simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and also compiles sportsbook data from all top sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and bet365 to give us consensus odds.

Here's how the SportsLine consensus odds have shifted for some of these NFL games from when books released lines for Week 1 to now.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Open: CIN -6, CIN -218, CLE +180, total 44.5

Now: CIN -5.5, CIN -246, CLE +201, total 48

There's been a very slight dip in the Bengals' edge on the spread from -6 to -5.5, but the biggest difference comes in the total, which has jumped from 44.5 up to 48 combined for these two teams. The Browns have officially named Joe Flacco the Week 1 starter after a noteworthy quarterback competition that included rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Flacco threw 12 touchdowns and seven picks last year as a fill-in starter for Indianapolis, but he led the Browns to the postseason late in 2023 due to his hot play. Perhaps with Flacco fully entrenched in the starting role, sportsbooks think he can rekindle some magic and put points on the board against a Bengals defense that was one of the worst in the NFL in 2024. We know Cincinnati can score points, which could also play a role in this total shooting up.

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Open: AZ -4.5, AX -200, NO +168, total 41.5

Now: AZ -6.5, AZ -292, NO +235, total 43.5

The spread has shot up from Arizona -4.5 to Arizona -6.5, and the total has also increased a hair, too. There's not much news out of Cardinals camp, as the team is looking for improved play from Kyler Murray and a second-year leap from Marvin Harrison Jr. while relying on James Conner and Trey McBride. The Saints, though, were the 32nd and final team to name their Week 1 quarterback, and that honor goes to second-year signal-caller Spencer Rattler, who edged out rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough. Rattler has more NFL experience but was winless as a starter last year and can be turnover-prone.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Open: PITT -3, PITT -172, NYJ +144, total 39.5

Now: PITT -2.5, PITT -152, NYJ +127, total 38

Things haven't shifted too much in this one, but an already very low 39.5 total is now 38. This is a "revenge game" for each quarterback, as Aaron Rodgers starts for the Steelers after spending the last two years with Gang Green, while Justin Fields is New York's new QB1 after starting last year before Russell Wilson got healthy, resulting in Fields going to the bench. Neither team is expected to put many points on the board, and this one should be one of the lower-scoring affairs of the Week 1 slate.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Open: SF -1.5, SF -120, SEA +120, total 45.5

Now: SF -1.5, SF -119, SEA -101, total 43.5

The 49ers opened as road favorites at -1.5, but that jumped to -2.5 at one point before going back to -1.5. The big reason? Christian McCaffrey is questionable with a calf injury after playing just four games last year. The total has also decreased from 45.5 at open to 43.5, per SportsLine consensus odds. These teams combined for 60 points in their first meeting last year but combined for just 37 in the second meeting in San Francisco.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Open: DET -1.5, DET -116, GB -102, total 49.5

Now: GB -2.5, GB -136, DET +116, total 47

No team has gotten more of a boost in the odds department of late than Green Bay, which pulled off a massive deal by acquiring Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys and signing him to a record-setting deal. Now, Green Bay is the favorite against the Lions after opening as an underdog, but the Packers have a number of key players questionable, including Parsons and a trio of wide receivers, including Jayden Reed. The Packers already had one of the NFL's best defenses last year, but they now have arguably the NFL's best player in the mix now with Parsons. It's just not clear yet if he'll be on the field in Week 1. Detroit has a lot of question marks after winning the NFC North last year and earning the No. 1 seed in the conference. After losing to Washington in the Divisional Round, the Lions lost both coordinators to head coaching vacancies, so how the team looks amid all that turnover on the coaching staff remains to be seen.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

Open: BUF -1.5, BUFF -122, BAL +102, total 51.5

Now: BAL -1.5, BAL -121, Buff +102, total 50.5

The Bills opened as favorites at home against a Ravens team they beat in the playoffs last year, but they now find themselves as slim underdogs. The Ravens have arguably a better roster top to bottom, but the Bills knocked off Baltimore in a thriller in the AFC Divisional Round after Mark Andrews dropped a game-tying 2-point conversion attempt. Each side has effectively the same roster as last year, with the biggest acquisition for either team being cornerback Jaire Alexander signing with Baltimore after an oft-injured end to his Packers tenure. The Ravens blew out the Bills last year in the regular season, though that game was in Baltimore. Buffalo is down two notable cornerbacks while tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard are out for Baltimore.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

Open: CHI -1.5, CHI -122, MIN +102, total 45.5

Now: MIN -1.5, MIN -120, CHI +100, total 44

Week 1 wraps up with a good ole NFC North clash between two teams with young quarterbacks. J.J. McCarthy makes his NFL debut after missing all of 2024 with a knee injury, while Caleb Williams begins Year 2 with a new head coach in former Lions OC Ben Johnson. McCarthy enters a great situation as he plays for an offensive-minded head coach in a friendly scheme that features Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and Aaron Jones. The Vikings are without receiver Jordan Addison as he's suspended for the first three games of 2025, but they brought back Adam Thielen in a trade after he had over 1,600 yards across the last two seasons in Carolina. That gives McCarthy a true second receiver with Addison sidelined, which could play a part in this line shifting to Minnesota's favor.