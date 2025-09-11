The NFL kicked off with a bang last week and has another loaded schedule of games for Week 2, with 15 games across Sunday and Monday, including not one, but two Monday Night Football matchups. With so many games on the docket, there's no shortage of NFL betting opportunities this week. Some of these games have seen notable line movement since things opened up, so we're using the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which both simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and also compiles sportsbook data from all top sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and bet365, to look at how things have moved according to the latest sportsbook consensus odds.

Here's how the SportsLine consensus odds have shifted for some of these NFL games from when books released lines for Week 1 to now.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Detroit -4.5, Detroit -218, Chicago +180, over/under 48.5

Detroit -4.5, Detroit -218, Chicago +180, over/under 48.5 Now: Detroit -6, Detroit -274, Chicago +223, over/under 46.5

Each of these NFC North squads opened the year with a loss as the Lions struggled against the Packers and the Bears blew a late lead to the Vikings. They now meet in a game where the victor will be 1-1 and the loser will be off to a dreaded 0-2 start. After that late collapse by Chicago, things have trended Detroit's way with the Lions now favored by 6 instead of 4.5 at open. The total has dipped a bit from 48.5 to 46.5 after Detroit's lackluster offensive output in Green Bay.

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Open: San Francisco -7, San Francisco -340, New Orleans +270, over/under 44.5

San Francisco -7, San Francisco -340, New Orleans +270, over/under 44.5 Now: San Francisco -3, San Francisco -167, New Orleans +141, over/under 40.5

This game has the most line movement of any on the Week 2 schedule, and for good reason. San Francisco will not only be without quarterback Brock Purdy this week, but he may miss two to five games with a toe injury. Additionally, star tight end George Kittle is out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury. Mac Jones will start for the 49ers in New Orleans against the Saints, who struggled offensively with 13 points in a loss to Arizona.

The 49ers are now favored by 3 points, down from 7 at open, and the total has dropped from 44.5 to 40.5.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Buffalo -8.5, Buffalo -380, New York +300, over/under 44.5

Buffalo -8.5, Buffalo -380, New York +300, over/under 44.5 Now: Buffalo -6.5, Buffalo -318, New York +254, over/under 46.5

The Bills and Jets each played in two of the more thrilling Week 1 games, with Buffalo pulling off a wild comeback against Baltimore while New York had an unexpected shootout with Pittsburgh. With the Jets' offense and Justin Fields looking better than expected in Week 1, the Bills are now favored by 6.5 points after opening as 8.5-point favorites. The total has also increased from 44.5 to 46.5.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Pittsburgh -1.5, Pittsburgh -128, Seattle +109, over/under 43.5

Pittsburgh -1.5, Pittsburgh -128, Seattle +109, over/under 43.5 Now: Pittsburgh -3, Pittsburgh -160, Seattle +136, over/under 40

The Steelers' offense was stellar in Week 1 against the Jets, with Aaron Rodgers throwing for 244 yards and four scores while putting up 34 points. Seattle's defense came to play against San Francisco, but the new-look offense with Sam Darnold under center sputtered as the Seahawks lost 17-13 at home. Those factors have moved things in Pittsburgh's favor as the Steelers are now positioned as 3-point favorites. The total has also dropped a bit from 43.5 to 40.

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Los Angeles -5.5, Los Angeles -222, Tennessee +180, over/under 46.5

Los Angeles -5.5, Los Angeles -222, Tennessee +180, over/under 46.5 Now: Los Angeles -5.5, Los Angeles -247, Tennessee +202, over/under 41.5

The Rams are still heavy favorites on the road against Cam Ward and the Titans, but oddsmakers aren't expecting many points here. Los Angeles struggled with just 14 points against Houston, while Ward and Co. scored just 12 points against Denver. This has resulted in a 5-point dip in the total from 46.5 to 41.5 for this Week 2 tilt in Tennessee.

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Open: Arizona -4.5, Arizona -198, Carolina +164, over/under 46.5

Arizona -4.5, Arizona -198, Carolina +164, over/under 46.5 Now: Arizona -6.5, Arizona -304, Carolina +244, over/under 43.5

The Cardinals were able to beat the Saints in Week 1, but it wasn't a particularly impressive efforts. As for the Panthers, they looked like one of the NFL's worst teams in Week 1. Carolina and Bryce Young may not be primed for a step forward in 2025 as expected, which has things trending Arizona's way with the Cards now favored by 6.5 points, and the total is a dip from 46.5 points to 43.5.

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (4:05 p.m. ET)

Open: Denver -3.5, Denver -175, Indianapolis +145, over/under 44.5

Denver -3.5, Denver -175, Indianapolis +145, over/under 44.5 Now: Denver -1, Denver -125, Indianapolis +105, over/under 43.5

The Broncos entered 2025 as a trendy Super Bowl contender after Bo Nix and Sean Payton made the postseason last year, but the team struggled in Week 1 in a 20-12 win over the Titans with Nix throwing two interceptions. The Colts, on the other hand, looked like world beaters against the Miami Dolphins. So are the Colts better than expected? Are the Broncos worse than expected? What about a mix of both?

For now, at least, sportsbooks are intrigued by the Colts and a hair down on the Broncos, Denver is now favored by a single point after opening at -3.5.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Open: Kansas City -1.5, Kansas City -120, Philadelphia +100, over/under 45.5

Kansas City -1.5, Kansas City -120, Philadelphia +100, over/under 45.5 Now: Philadelphia -1.5, Kansas City -102, Philadelphia -118, over/under 47

There's a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday with the Eagles heading to Kansas City just a few months after a 40-22 domination of the Chiefs in February. Philly is well rested after beating the Cowboys on Thursday in Week 1, while the Chiefs are licking their wounds a bit after losing last Friday to the Chargers in Brazil.

This game has trended in the Eagles' favor since it opened, as the spread has gone from Chiefs -1.5 to Eagles as 1.5-point favorites on the road. A Philly win would be the Chiefs' first 0-2 start in over a decade.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (7 p.m. ET, Monday)

Open: Houston -2.5, Houston -122, Tampa Bay +102, over/under 46.5

Houston -2.5, Houston -122, Tampa Bay +102, over/under 46.5 Now: Houston -2.5, Houston -142, Tampa Bay +119, over/under 42.5

The Texans are coming off an ugly loss to the Rams where they failed to find the end zone while the Buccaneers staged a comeback 23-20 win over Atlanta to kick off the season. The Texans are still favorites at home, but after Houston's poor offensive output in Week 1, the total is down 4 points from 46.5 to 42.5.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (10 p.m. ET, Monday)

Open: Los Angeles -2.5, Los Angeles -149, Las Vegas +126, over/under 43.5

Los Angeles -2.5, Los Angeles -149, Las Vegas +126, over/under 43.5 Now: Los Angeles -3.5, Los Angeles -183, Las Vegas +153, over/under 46.5

How about those Chargers? Los Angeles has had a knack for blowing big games, but the Chargers handled the Chiefs in Brazil on the back of a big day from quarterback Justin Herbert. The Bolts now face another AFC West foe in the Raiders, who kicked off the Geno Smith/Pete Carroll era with a win in New England.

The Chargers are now -3.5 after opening at -2.5, but the total is up to 46.5 from 43.5 after Los Angeles scored 27 points against the Chiefs and the Raiders won 20-13 over the Patriots.