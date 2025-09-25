We've officially reached Week 4 of the 2025 NFL regular season, which means we're getting a much better idea of how teams truly look this year. Some teams that weren't seen as contenders, like the Indianapolis Colts, for instance, are 3-0, while teams expected to reach the playoffs, like the Houston Texans, are off to rough starts. What we've seen the first three weeks of the season, as well as other factors such as injuries, play big roles in NFL line movement. We've seen some big shifts for Week 4 already.

If you're interested in NFL betting, make sure to check out which games have seen lines move ahead of Sunday and Monday's action. Here, we dive into NFL Week 4 line movement, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Washington -3

Washington -3 Now: Washington -1.5

It's interesting the spread has actually moved in Atlanta's favor after the Falcons lost 30-0 to the Panthers last week while the Commanders beat the Raiders 41-24 with a backup quarterback. That backup, Marcus Mariota, had a good game, and he may have to start again this week as Jayden Daniels battles a knee injury. On the other side, Michael Penix Jr. is looking to bounce back from a rough showing in the worst start of his young career.

Titans at Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Open: O/U 40.5

O/U 40.5 Now: O/U 38.5

The AFC South has not started as many expected. The Texans, the division winner each of the last two years, are winless at 0-3, while the Colts are 3-0 and the Jaguars are 2-1. What was expected, though, was the Titans not looking like a contender, as they had the No. 1 overall pick last year and are breaking in rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Barring the rare NFL tie, one of these AFC South foes will leave a winner on Sunday for the first time in 2025. The Texans are big favorites at home, and the biggest movement here outside of some shifting on the money line is that the total has dropped from 40.5 to 38.5. That's largely because the Texans' offense has been terrible to start the year, averaging less than 13 points per game in the early stages of the season.

Eagles at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Open: O/U 46.5

O/U 46.5 Now: O/U 43.5

Two top NFC contenders meet in Florida on Sunday, with the undefeated Eagles visiting the undefeated Buccaneers. Philly is 3-0 after blocking not one but two field goals in a narrow comeback win over the Rams last week, while Tampa is 3-0 while winning its games by a combined six points. The total has dropped quite a bit from 46.5 to 43.5.

Rams at Colts (4:05 p.m. ET)

Open: Los Angeles -4.5, O/U 47.5

Los Angeles -4.5, O/U 47.5 Now: Los Angeles -3.5, O/U 49.5

How about those Colts? After a rough 2024 campaign, Indianapolis signed Daniel Jones and inserted him as the starter, and the team has responded in a big way in the early stages of 2025. The Colts have a big test on the road against a Rams team that was a hair away from knocking off the Eagles in Philadelphia last week. The Rams are now favored by 3.5 after opening at -4.5, and the total has increased from 47.5 to 49.5. Both of those shifts likely stem from the Colts' hot start to the year behind Jones, who has played mistake-free football through the first three weeks of the year.

Ravens at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Open: Kansas City -1.5

Kansas City -1.5 Now: Baltimore -2.5

The Chiefs finally got in the win column with a victory over the Giants, while the Ravens lost another shootout to a top contender in the Lions and now find themselves 1-2. This is a massive game for both sides, as the difference between a 1-3 start and a 2-2 start is massive. The Ravens' offense has been awesome to begin 2025 outside of Derrick Henry's fumble issues, while the Chiefs' offense has yet to find the magic of years past. For the second time in three weeks, Kansas City finds itself as a home underdog, as Baltimore is now favored by 2.5 points after the Chiefs opened at -1.5.



