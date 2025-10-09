Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season is officially here and injuries are starting to pile up for some teams. That's had a notable impact on betting lines, as we've seen some movement for quite a few games. If you're interested in NFL betting, make sure to check out which games have seen lines move ahead of the weekend. Here, we dive into NFL Week 6 line movement with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets after winning a first bet of $5 or more.

Chargers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Los Angeles -5.5, O/U 46.5

Los Angeles -5.5, O/U 46.5 Now: Los Angeles -4.5, O/U 44.5

The Chargers looked like a top team in the AFC through the first three weeks of the season, but their momentum has screeched to a halt after losing to the Giants and Commanders in consecutive weeks. Los Angeles already lost running back Najee Harris for the year, and now the team is without rookie back Omarion Hampton for at least four weeks, so Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are expected to get the bulk of the carries for the Chargers moving forward. The uncertainty in the backfield coupled with consecutive losses likely pushed this line down a hair, with the Chargers now favored by 4.5 instead of 5.5 at open, and the total down to 44.5 from 46.5.

Rams at Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Los Angeles -7, O/U 46.5

Los Angeles -7, O/U 46.5 Now: Los Angeles -7.5, O/U 44.5

The Ravens are hurting. Lamar Jackson missed last week's loss to the Texans, and it's unclear if he'll suit up this week after missing practice on Wednesday. The team was also without its two top corners, top safety and left tackle, among others, in that loss to Houston. The Rams are up to -7.5 on the spread after opening at -7, and this line may continue to tick up depending on what injury news comes out of Baltimore. With Jackson potentially out and Cooper Rush making a second start, the total is 44.5 after opening at 46.5.

Cardinals at Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Open: Indianapolis -5.5, O/U 47.5

Indianapolis -5.5, O/U 47.5 Now: Indianapolis -7, O/U 46.5

These two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Colts are 4-1 and have been great on both sides of the ball in the early stages of 2025 behind a fantastic start from Daniel Jones. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost consecutive games, including a stunner to the Titans thanks to a goal-line fumble and a bizarre play that went from an Arizona interception to Tennessee touchdown. The Cardinals are dealing with uncertainty in the backfield with both James Conner and Trey Benson out of action, while Kyler Murray started the week as a non-participant due to a foot issue.

Titans at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Open: Las Vegas -5.5, O/U 42.5

Las Vegas -5.5, O/U 42.5 Now: Las Vegas -3.5, O/U 41.5

Speaking of the Titans, they picked up their first win of the Cam Ward era on Sunday over the Cardinals, and they now face a Raiders team that just lost 40-6 to the Colts and has dropped four games in a row. Geno Smith looks nothing like he did in Seattle as he already has thrown nine interceptions, and neither side of the ball is clicking for Vegas at this time. This line moving from Raiders -5.5 to -3.5 likely has nothing to do with Tennessee coming off a win and instead is due to Vegas' atrocious play since Week 2.

Lions at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)

Open: Kansas City -1.5, O/U 49.5

Kansas City -1.5, O/U 49.5 Now: Kansas City -2.5, O/U 52.5

This one moving in the Chiefs' direction is a bit surprising, as they're now 2.5-point favorites after opening at -1.5. Kansas City is 2-3 and has lost all of its late-game heroics from the last few years. Additionally, the Chiefs' two wins are over the Ravens and Giants, who have combined for two wins. The Lions, meanwhile, have won four in a row and look like the offensive juggernaut we're accustomed to seeing out in Detroit under Dan Campbell.