Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the Denver Broncos battle the New York Jets in a Week 6 matchup in London, England. Denver is coming off a stunning upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 last Sunday, while New York stayed winless with a 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos (3-2), who are tied for first in the AFC West, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Jets (0-5), who are fourth in the AFC East, are 0-3 as the home team this year.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The Broncos lead the all-time series 23-18-1, including six wins in the past nine meetings. The Broncos are 7-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Jets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Jets vs. Broncos picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 88-67-2 (+1474) on all NFL picks over the past two years. He is also 18-9 (+805) on his last 27 against-the-spread picks in New York Jets games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Broncos vs. Jets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Jets vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Jets spread Broncos -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Broncos vs. Jets over/under 43.5 points Broncos vs. Jets money line Broncos -400, Jets +313 Broncos vs. Jets picks See picks at SportsLine Broncos vs. Jets streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Broncos can cover

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix continues to guide the Denver offense. In five games this season, he has completed 114 of 176 passes (64.8%) for 1,103 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions and an 87.9 rating. He has also carried 28 times for 100 yards (3.6 average) and one touchdown. In last week's win over the Eagles, Nix completed 24 of 39 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown.

Running back J.K. Dobbins helps power the Denver ground attack. In five games, he has rushed 77 times for 402 yards (5.2 average) and four touchdowns. He has had two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 41, with 21 first-down conversions. In a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, he carried 16 times for 101 yards, including a long of 16. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jets can cover

Quarterback Justin Fields continues to be a dual-threat option for New York. In four games played, Fields has completed 71 of 106 passes (67%) for 754 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 100.1 rating. He has also carried 31 times for 204 yards (6.6 average) with two explosive plays, including a run of 43, and three touchdowns. In the loss to the Cowboys, he completed 32 of 46 passes (69.6%) for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 26 yards.

Running back Breece Hall leads the Jets' rushing attack. In five games, he has carried 66 times for 351 yards (5.3 average), while catching 17 passes for 150 yards (8.8 average). In last week's loss to Dallas, he carried 14 times for 113 yards with four receptions for 42 yards. In a 34-32 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries (5.6 average), while adding two receptions for 38 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Jets vs. Broncos picks

Hunt is leaning Under the total, and has found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Jets vs. Broncos and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Jets spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $805 to $100 players over his last 27 New York Jets picks, and find out.