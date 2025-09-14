The 2025 NFL season continues on Sunday, and while you can always wager on spreads, totals and player props offered at or near the typical -110 odds line, there are ample longshot plays available across every sportsbook to boost your payday. The longer the odds, the bigger the risk, but it also means the larger the payday. And with projections from SportsLine's proven computer model, there are some longshots involving key NFL talent that project value to include when online sports betting the Week 2 NFL schedule.

One of the model's favorite longshot plays for Week 2 NFL bets is Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet to score a touchdown. The Seattle running back was expected to be the backup behind Kenneth Walker III this season, but if Week 1 is any indication, those roles could flip. Charbonnet played 58% of snaps compared to Walker's 40%, and Charbonnet was the only Seahawks player to score a touchdown last week. The model sees strong value in Charbonnet at +220 in the latest Week 2 NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to find the end zone again as a top NFL longshot bet for Week 2. Charbonnet and the Seahawks take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, a defense that gave up 32 points last week.

SportsLine's computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Week 2 NFL longshot picks:



Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks, anytime touchdown (+210)

DeMario Douglas, Patriots, anytime touchdown (+400)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, anytime touchdown (+500)

Seattle only scored one touchdown in its 17-13 loss to the 49ers last weekend, but it was Charbonnet who carried the ball into the end zone. The third-year running back has primarily worked as Walker's backup and only played sparingly when Walker was healthy, but Seahawks first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak clearly sees something he likes in the second-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. Charbonnet played 30 snaps compared to Walker's 21 snaps in Week 1. The Seahawks play the Steelers, who the Jets rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns against last week.

FanDuel is offering Charbonnet to score a touchdown at +210 odds, while other sportsbooks have him priced below 2-1 odds, making this the place to make this bet.

DeMario Douglas, Patriots, anytime touchdown (+400)

The Patriots' wide receiver room is a difficult one to figure out with certainty, but that provides an opportunity to find value. Douglas led all Patriots wide receivers in receptions (66), yards (621) and targets (87) last season. He added three receiving touchdowns, which were tied for the team lead. Douglas was only targeted twice in Week 1 though, despite playing the second-most snaps of all wide receivers, but his low target share isn't necessarily a trend that will continue. Plus, Sunday could be a strong matchup for Douglas as the Patriots play the Dolphins, who allowed 33 points to the Colts in a Daniel Jones-led offense last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offereing Douglas anytime touchdown odds at +400 odds, the only sportsbook having him as that long of a longshot, and the model projects value at that price for Week 2 NFL bets.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, anytime touchdown (+500)

The Jagurs quarterback had a rushing touchdown in each of the final two games he started and finished last season, before suffering a season-ending concussion. He may not be thought of as a dual-threat quarterback, but the 25-year-old can run and create for himself. He had four rushes for 12 yards last week, and at 6-foot-6, the Jaguars could use him near the goal line to extend the ball over the end zone himself.

The Jaguars play the Bengals, who ranked 25th in scoring defense at 25.5 points per game last season. Lawrence has +500 odds at FanDuel, compared to odds of +450 or lower on other betting apps.

