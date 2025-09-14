Week 2 of the NFL season is set to deliver a slate of highly-compelling matchups, highlighted by a Super Bowl 59 rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday's action also features several divisional games, including the Bills (-6.5, 47.5) going on the road to face the Jets, the Dolphins (-2.5, 43.5) hosting the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns visiting the Baltimore Ravens (-11.5, 45), in what's the largest NFL spread of the season. The week concludes with a Monday Night Football doubleheader: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Houston Texans (-2.5, 42.5) and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5, 46.5).

Effectively building NFL parlay picks can pay off big in your NFL betting strategy. NFL parlays come with a much greater risk than straight bets, but they also carry the potential of a much bigger reward.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 33-17 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 2 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a 5-leg NFL parlay.

Top Week 2 NFL parlay picks

For Week 2, one of the model's parlay picks is backing the Bills at the alternate line of -12.5 against the Jets, a bet that returns +172. The standard spread is Bills -6.5, but the model has spotted an opportunity to go much bigger here.

The Bills are projected to win nearly almost 80% of the time on the money line, and the model's winning margin is 13 points, leaving plenty of room to play alternate lines. The Bills are coming off a thrilling come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, while the Jets lost to the Steelers in their season opener.

The Bills are spearheaded by dynamic quarterback Josh Allen, who in 2024 threw for 3,731 yards with 28 passing touchdowns, added 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs, and earned the NFL MVP while also becoming the franchise's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns. Complementing Allen's dual-threat brilliance is running back James Cook, who emerged as one of the NFL's top playmakers, rushing for 1,009 yards and leading the league with 16 rushing touchdowns during the 2024 regular season. See the rest of the picks in the Week 2 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of over $6k

