The NFL has passed several new rule changes this week at this week's owners meetings. The league made a big adjustment to the regular-season overtime format, now allowing both teams a chance to possess the ball in the extra period, and also voted to expand instant replay assistance. Another change you will see in 2025 has to do with the dynamic kickoff format.

Last year, if a kickoff hit the end zone or went out the back of the end zone for a touchback, the ball would be placed at the 30-yard line. Now, a touchback will be placed at the 35-yard-line, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

This change is being made to encourage kick returns -- which is what the NFL wanted when they made the move to the dynamic kickoff format in the first place. However, after considering the data from its first season, the league said it wasn't good enough.

Regular season kickoffs (2023 vs. 2024)



2023 2024 Return rate 21.8% 33% Return average 23.0 27.5 45+ yard returns 16 35 Average field position start 25.6 30.1

As you can see, the average field position start at the 30.1-yard line in 2024 was basically a touchback. The NFL believes this 5-yard change will be enough for teams to stop taking intentional touchbacks. According to Jones, the league's internal data shows a 65-75 percent return rate with the touchback being moved.