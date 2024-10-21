For the first time this season, the NFL is flexing a game out of Sunday night.

The league has announced that the Week 9 game between the Jaguars and Eagles is being moved out of prime time. That game will be replaced by Colts-Vikings, which will be moved from 1 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3. The game in Minnesota was originally scheduled to be televised by CBS, but it will now be on NBC.

The Vikings weren't originally scheduled to play any Sunday night games this year, but the league obviously wanted to showcase them thanks to their 5-1 start. The Vikings will now be playing two straight prime time games: They'll be playing this Thursday on the road against the Rams before hosting the Colts on Sunday night in Week 9.

For the Colts, this will mark their first Sunday night game since December 2022. The Colts will be traveling to Houston this week before facing the Vikings in Week 9.

As for the game in Week 9 game in Philadelphia, the Eagles and Jaguars and will now be kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The fact that the NFL made a move here isn't that surprising. With the Jags currently sitting at 2-5, they're not exactly an attractive option for "Sunday Night Football." The Jags play the Packers in Week 8 and if they lose that game, they would have gone into Week 9 with a 2-6 record.

The downside for the Jags is that this was scheduled to be their only Sunday night appearance of the season, which means they won't be getting a Sunday night game this year unless they get flexed INTO it, which seems highly unlikely.

This also would have been Jacksonville's first Sunday night road game since 2002, but instead, the Jags will have to wait to end their drought.

The NFL is allowed to flex up to two Sunday night games between Week 5 and Week 10 and this is one of those flexes. Starting in Week 11, the league can use the flex at its discretion with no limit.