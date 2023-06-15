The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is mostly over. Free agency is behind us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We also know the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming season.

All that's left is to see these teams in action on the field, and that's what last week was and this week have been for. After going through voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) throughout May, we're in the thick of mandatory minicamps. Nine teams conducted theirs last week, and there were plenty of noteworthy storylines, highlight-reel plays and overall takeaways.

Twenty-one more teams have had their entire rosters on the field this week. They'll go through two to three days of workouts before having one final break. Then the grind of the 2023 campaign begins with the start of training camp in late July.

Below you'll find the mandatory minicamp schedule for all of the participating teams as well as real-time highlights, updates and analysis from around the league.

Minicamp highlights

Here are the 21 teams holding mandatory minicamps this week: The Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coaches and players will speak at the conclusion of practice.

Who showed up? Who didn't?

Every June, we see players skip out on mandatory minicamp for one reason or another. It could be a trade request. It could be a contract issue. Whatever it is, they accept the potential fines that come with not attending in hope of receiving whatever it is they desire.

By far the most confusing attendance situation involved Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs. He was at the team facility Monday and then Tuesday morning, but left before practice, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. That prompted head coach Sean McDermott to say he was "very concerned" about Diggs' absence.

Fast forward to Wednesday afternoon, and not only was Diggs at practice, but McDermott said he "did everything that he was asked to do" and that the Bills are "in a good spot" with him. In fact, McDermott said he excused the wideout from Monday's workout.

"We had a good conversation, great communication," McDermott told reporters. "We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So, I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and picked up those conversations after practice."

Stefon Diggs BUF • WR • #14 TAR 154 REC 108 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

While it's unknown exactly what led to this drama, NFL Media reported that it was an "in-house situation" that was not related to Diggs' contract. McDermott attempted to close the book on the matter Wednesday when he said, "I feel like it's resolved."

As for McDermott's "very concerned" comment, the Buffalo head coach said that's a normal reaction when dealing with an unexpected team issue.

"Whenever a player has something going on or misses or not here for some reason, I am concerned," McDermott said. "That's my sentiment with any player, and in particular a player as important to us as Stef. And so, I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field, for reasons on the field, whether it be they're injured or whatever it is, that's just how I am."

So, after 24 assuredly nerve-racking hours for Bills fans, Diggs is back at minicamp. But not everyone around the league has shown up. Here are some of the biggest names holding out and their reasons for doing so:

A few disgruntled players who have reported to minicamp are Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker and Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams, both of whom requested trades earlier this offseason.

Where Fields has impressed HC

Justin Fields is a dynamic runner, which he showed last season during his electrifying 1,143-yard, eight-touchdown campaign. He'll have to improve as a passer if he wants to cement himself as the Bears' franchise quarterback, and Chicago brass are confident the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be able to do so.

Fields isn't just impressing with his physical tools, however; it's the intangibles that his head coach has taken notice of.

"I just see leadership," coach Matt Eberflus told reporters during mandatory minicamp. "He's always the hardest worker, always the first guy out, last to leave. He's always done that. But now I can see that, because his confidence is growing, he's taking that to a different level as far as being a vocal leader and talking to guys and being able to bring guys together."

New RB in N.Y.?

The Giants' running back situation is uncertain with Saquon Barkley not attending mandatory minicamp as he seeks a contract extension. Behind Barkley on the depth chart are veteran Matt Breida and fifth-round rookie Eric Gray. Not exactly a fearsome duo.

However, those aren't the only players who have been running the ball during practices this week. New wide receiver Parris Campbell has gotten work out of the backfield as well.

'He's young, but he's going to be something special'

The Chargers added a new offensive weapon in first-round wideout Quentin Johnston, and Justin Herbert likes what he has seen from the former TCU standout so far.

"He's a playmaker. He's going to make a lot of plays for us," Herbert said Wednesday. "He showed up and we knew early that we've got a special guy out there. He's done a great job picking up the offense so far. He's young, but he's going to be something special. So, it's been fun to watch him so far."

Rookie QB channels inner Marshawn Lynch

Anthony Richardson is new to the NFL, but he knows the deal: interviews are part of the gig, especially for quarterbacks with expectations as high as he has.

Still, that didn't stop the No. 4 overall pick from making jokes during the Colts' mandatory minicamp this week. In response to the first question of his press conference Tuesday, he caught all of the reporters off guard by uttering one of the most iconic quotes in NFL media history.

"I'm just here so I won't get fined."

"No, I'm just kidding," Richardson added while chuckling. "I told my mom I was gonna do that."

For those unaware, the NFL threatened to fine Lynch $500,000 if he did not speak at media day ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. So, the then-Seahawks running back showed up, only to answer every single question with "I'm here so I won't get fined." Lynch revealed on the "I Am Athlete" podcast in February that prior to the Super Bowl, he racked up $1.2 million in fines across multiple seasons for not talking to the media.

But this isn't about Lynch! This is about a rookie quarterback, with immense pressure to become Indianapolis' first franchise QB since Andrew Luck, having a sense of humor, which is commendable. It's been an up-and-down start to his career (more on that below), but Richardson has handled himself well while having some fun along the way.

Justin Jefferson = still awesome

Unlike some others who are holding out looking for contract extensions, perhaps the NFL's best WR is at minicamp this week after not attending voluntary offseason workouts. The Vikings have made it clear they want to extend Jefferson, who still has two years left on his rookie deal; it's just a matter of time. And for now, Jefferson is OK with that. He also said he will be at training camp regardless of his contract situation at that time.

"I don't really see it as a cloud hanging over my head," Jefferson said about what's going to be a potentially record-breaking deal. "The contract comes with the game."

As for his on-field performance, Jefferson remains one of the more gifted players in the league. Just check out this play from Wednesday's practice.

Justin Herbert addresses contract situation

Like Justin Jefferson, Justin Herbert is in line to make boat loads of money once he signs an extension. That hasn't happened yet, though, leading to questions about whether the Chargers QB would hold in (aka showing up but not taking part in on-field work) during training camp if a deal has not been reached.

"When it comes time for camp, the role of the quarterback is to be out there for his team and to do everything he can to put that team in position to win," Herbert told reporters Wednesday (via The Athletic). "I understand that responsibility."

It sure sounds likely Herbert will be a full participant later this summer, but it will still be a storyline worth monitoring as long as the two sides haven't agreed on a new contract.

'He still wants to play low-key'

DeMeco Ryans retired from the NFL in 2015, but one of his players isn't convinced he's fully accepted trading the helmet for the headset.

"Having a linebacker as a head coach, you can tell he still wants to play low-key," linebacker Denzel Perryman said of the Texans' new head coach. "Just having a players' coach in general, I think that's great for the locker room."

Ryans has made a name for himself as a coach in this league, but he was quite the player, too. A second-round pick in 2006, he immediately won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year thanks to racking up a career-high 156 tackles, five pass breakups and 3.5 sacks. That launched a successful 10-year playing career that included 139 games started (out of 140), 970 total tackles, 41 passes defensed, 13.5 sacks, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Since retiring, Ryans has spent the past several seasons orchestrating one of the league's best defenses in San Francisco, even winning Assistant Coach of the Year in 2022. The Texans hope he can work some of that same magic in Houston.

Odell BeckHIM Jr.



Should this just be a "How Odell Beckham Jr. looks with the Ravens" tracker? Maybe. You can read about John Harbaugh's comments Beckham below (spoiler: Harbaugh compared him to Terrell Owens joining the Eagles in 2004), but here we're going to focus on what Lamar Jackson has seen from his new wideout.

"He looked pretty smooth," Jackson said of OBJ on Wednesday. "Crisp routes, great hands -- as everybody knows he can catch the ball. He looked pretty good out there."

Jackson went on to call OBJ a "legend" and the modern-day version of that: Him.

Giants get Hall of Fame visitor



Bill Parcells knows a thing or two about winning football games, leading the Giants to an 85-52-1 overall record (regular and postseason), five playoff appearances and two Super Bowls in eight seasons in the 1980s.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach was back at his old stomping grounds Tuesday for Giants minicamp. The 81-year-old took in the first mandatory practice session, interacting with players and coaches and then delivering a message to the team afterward.

"Really just about accountability," quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters about what Parcells said. "Talking about what makes a team great and what sets a team apart during the season. And then staying close, staying together, taking accountability for your role on the team. I think it was a great message."

The Giants took a big step in the right direction in Year 1 of the Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen era by not only becoming a surprising playoff team, but winning in the wild-card round. Having acquired new offensive weapons this offseason, New York is hoping 2023 will be even better.

Rookie QB watch



The Panthers, Texans and Colts are all conducting minicamp this week, which means three of the top four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are in action. Let's check in on how Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson performed in their first full-team practice session:

One of the Panthers' best defensive players might have summed it up best when asked about Young.

"He walks around with this humble-but-I-know-I'm-the-shit type of swag," edge rusher Brian Burns said of Young on Tuesday.

Young took the "next step" in his development last week when he opened team drills as the starting quarterback, and it was more of the same during his first mandatory minicamp practice. Based on reporters in attendance, it was a solid day for the former Alabama standout. He did have a ball batted down during a live drill -- something people were worried about based on his historically small stature for an NFL QB -- but reporters on scene noted that was one of the only times that has happened during sessions open to the media. Frank Reich doesn't seem concerned, either.

"He's very sharp for a young quarterback coming in," new Panthers running back Miles Sanders said of Young. "I don't know what Nick Saban was doing over there at Alabama, but he's doing a very good job. ... [Young's] reaction, pocket presence and decision-making is basically everything that's been standing out to me."

C.J. Stroud played with the first-team offense during the opening day of mandatory minicamp, but don't take that as the former Ohio State signal-caller being anointed as QB1. New head coach DeMeco Ryans made sure to note that Stroud and Davis Mills have been rotating each week, so it was simply Stroud's turn to run with the ones.

Ryans went on to say that they'll have an open quarterback competition during training camp, but he likes what he has seen from the No. 2 overall pick so far.

"The best thing I've seem from C.J. Stroud in his growth is that he doesn't make the same mistake twice," Ryans said Tuesday. "He's headed in the right direction."

It was an up-and-down day for Richardson as well as Gardner Minshew, per the Indianapolis Star. During the 11-on-11 portion of practice, the quarterbacks combined for two completions and one interception. Richardson, who split first-team reps with Minshew, also displayed the highs and lows of his game in a 7-on-7 drill. On one play, he threw a 60-yard bomb for a TD. On the next, he got picked off.

Despite the defense winning the day Tuesday, Richardson is embracing the process of becoming a franchise quarterback in Indianapolis.

"I want to learn everything right now, and I tell them, 'I want to know everything,' but I can't because I haven't seen everything," Richardson said (via The Athletic). "I haven't even played my first game yet. It's just a matter of remembering I'm a rookie, but also just making sure that I can be the best rookie there is."

OBJ takes the field with Ravens



Lamar Jackson has a massive new contract and some new weapons to throw to entering the 2023 season. One of those playmakers is Odell Beckham Jr., whom John Harbaugh said is fully cleared for the team's mandatory minicamp but will complete a ramp-up process. Beckham has not played since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI in February of 2022.

Beckham said he doesn't feel any pain in his knee. "It feels good that if I want to take off running that I can take off running."

The Ravens have big expectations for Beckham, so much so that Harbaugh compared the 30-year-old joining the Ravens to when then-30-year-old Terrell Owens joined the Eagles in 2004. Harbaugh was the special teams coordinator at the time, and Owens had a massive first season in Philadelphia, racking up 77 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 14 games. The Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl that year before falling to the Patriots.

"[Owens] came in -- all the hype and all the things from a personality standpoint -- [and] nobody worked harder at practice, nobody worked harder in the weight room," Harbaugh recalled Tuesday. "The guy came to special teams meetings. I mean, he was into football.

"So, to me, those kinds of guys reach that level for a reason, and [Beckham] is in a place in his career where I feel like he has a lot to prove, at this point, and I think he feels like he's going to be the healthiest he's been in a few years. So, let's go."

Joe Burrow says no argument on top QB; Chase disagrees

About a month ago, the Josh Allen explained why he thought Patrick Mahomes was the "clear No. 1" QB in the AFC right now.

Speaking to reporters from Bengals mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Joe Burrow took it a step further.

"I don't think there's any argument right now: it's Pat [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's has, he's the one to knock off."

While Burrow and Allen are two of the top QBs in the NFL, Mahomes remains above the rest. The Chiefs' signal-caller just won his second NFL MVP and second Super Bowl in his third appearance in the big game. In five years as the starter, Mahomes has a regular season record of 63-16 while averaging 303.3 passing yards per game and having a QB rating of 105.7 -- the best mark of all-time.

Just don't tell those stats to Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, because he likely won't want to hear it. He thinks his QB is the best player in the game today.

Patriots 'would love to have' Hopkins

Speaking to the media Monday, Mac Jones made sure to define specific parameters when discussing the possibility of adding DeAndre Hopkins to his group of weapons. Still, it was obvious how the third-year quarterback feels about All-Pro wideout.

"I think that's definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player," Jones said (via ProFootballTalk). "You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he's done a great job. So obviously, we'd love to have him."

Following the Titans' grand attempt to woo him to Tennessee, the dynamic Hopkins is reportedly set to visit the Patriots this week. Just don't expect Bill Belichick to provide any details.

NFL mandatory minicamp schedules



June 12-14

June 13-14

June 13-15

NOTE: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets did not hold mandatory minicamps.