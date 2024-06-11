Mandatory minicamps are underway around the NFL, with teams transitioning from voluntary to required offseason work in the lead-up to the 2024 campaign. But just because practices are mandatory doesn't mean all players show up. This, after all, is the time of year when high-profile contract negotiations can really heat up. So here's a roundup of notable names to attend or skip this week's activities:

Notable names absent

The star quarterback was full go at the start of the New York Jets' offseason program, but he was not present at the start of mandatory minicamp. While the absence was expected internally, per head coach Robert Saleh, it is not an excused absence, meaning Rodgers will be subject to fines while attending what Saleh called a personal event.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb skipped the team's OTAs and isn't present for Day 1 of Dallas' mandatory minicamp, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Tuesday, as the superstar reportedly seeks a new deal. The three-time Pro Bowler, who led the NFL in catches in 2023, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due close to $18 million in 2024 under a fifth-year option. He is subject to be fined $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp, $33,908 for Wednesday and $50,855 if minicamp extends to Thursday, as the Dallas Morning News reports.

New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick did not take part in any voluntary workouts, and now he hasn't reported for mandatory minicamp, which began Tuesday for Gang Green. Head coach Robert Saleh, who told reporters last week he's had no communication with the former Philadelphia Eagles star, amended his remarks on Tuesday to confirm he's touched base with the veteran, who's entering a contract year.

Brandon Aiyuk is headed into the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract, and is in search of an extension. He did not report to 49ers minicamp as he seeks his new deal. With Justin Jefferson having been paid a monster contract, Aiyuk and Lamb are probably the next two guys up to get big paydays.

Tee Higgins has still not signed his franchise tag, so it's not surprising that he did not report to Bengals minicamp. Because he is not under contract, he is also not subject to fines for not being there. He's still awaiting a long-term deal, but it seems like he is going to have to play this season on the $21.8 million tag and search for one next offseason.

Notable names in attendance

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 69.3 YDs 4624 TD 29 INT 14 YD/Att 8.26 View Profile

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was present for the start of minicamp despite occasional absences from voluntary workouts. The 2023 Pro Bowler, who led the NFL in passing yards, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due more than $23 million in 2024 under a fifth-year option.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey attended the start of minicamp despite missing voluntary workouts earlier this offseason. The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year is the NFL's highest-paid running back, signed through 2025, but could be seeking a raise.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined Tagovailoa as a participant at minicamp, one day after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, hinted the eight-time Pro Bowler is seeking a raise. Hill just signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Miami in 2022, but the receiver market has shifted drastically since then.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons attended the start of camp amid speculation he might hold out in an effort to land a long-term contract. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is signed through 2025, due just $5.4 million in 2024, but is also eligible for a new deal.

Tampa's star tackle, who did not report to OTAs, is in town for mandatory minicamp, according to The Tampa Bay Times. Wirfs is headed into the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract, and has been in extension negotiations with the team. After flipping from the right side of the line to the left last season, Wirfs again made the Pro Bowl, and is likely on track to become one of the NFL's highest-paid tackles.

While Higgins is absent, Ja'Marr Chase is present for Bengals minicamp. He became extension-eligible this offseason and is likely looking at a massive payday that could get even more massive when we see where the contract numbers for players like Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb come in.