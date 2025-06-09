The offseason workouts are leveling up. While teams have gone through various OTAs over the past few weeks, we've hit the portion of the NFL calendar for minicamp. Unlike OTAs, minicamp is mandatory, so all the stars across the league are expected to return to their respective teams to continue laying the groundwork for the 2025 regular season. If they don't, that brings a different storyline entirely and opens them up to fines.

From an on-field standpoint, minicamps give us a clearer view of how teams are molding together and set the stage for training camp after they reconvene following the summer break. As you might imagine, there's plenty to digest from these workouts, but each team will be a little different. For instance, in the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts have a looming quarterback battle that'll take center stage for the rest of the summer. Meanwhile, the Jets, Patriots, Jaguars and Raiders are all continuing to welcome in a new head coach. All that gives us a rather diverse collection of storylines to sink our teeth into.

Below we're going to preview minicamp for each AFC team, highlighting their biggest storyline entering the three-day workout, along with some players to watch.

Biggest camp storyline: Will James Cook and the Bills front office agree to a contract extension?

Player(s) to watch: James Cook, Keon Coleman

Sometimes the storylines surrounding minicamp don't have anything to do with play on the field, but rather simply if a player shows up. For Buffalo, the status of James Cook could take center stage next week as the veteran back seeks a contract extension. Cook, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, has not participated in OTAs thus far. If he skips out on minicamp, that'll add even more fuel to the fire and put him in the crosshairs of a fine. If he shows up, it could be an opportunity for the two sides to hammer out the parameters of a deal. Elsewhere on the offense, Keon Coleman is another figure to monitor as the wideout enters his second season in the league. With Mack Hollins departing in free agency, even more targets could open up for Coleman, who has been impressing during OTAs.

Biggest camp storyline: Does Miami trade veteran players?

Player(s) to watch: Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins are another team where minicamp could be engulfed by personnel moves rather than on-field play. Over the last few months, Miami has been at the center of various trade rumors revolving around some of its veterans. The club confirmed it has mutually agreed to seek a trade for Jalen Ramsey, while also flirted with the idea of moving tight end Jonnu Smith, with the Pittsburgh Steelers lurking. Looming over all of this is also star receiver Tyreek Hill, who had his future in doubt to begin the offseason, although things seem to have simmered on that front. All of this begs the question of who'll be with the Dolphins when they begin minicamp. Specifically with Ramsey (who will sit out minicamp as a trade gets works out), it will be interesting to see who within the cornerback room will step up. Cam Smith and Storm Duck are the two names to monitor.

New York Jets

Biggest camp storyline: Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields' arrival to New York

Player(s) to watch: Justin Fields, Malachi Corley

It's a new era for the New York Jets after the club hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be their newest head coach. From a big-picture perspective, seeing how he continues to mold the roster into his image will be worth keeping an eye on as the offseason program progresses into minicamp. Specifically, how Glenn coaches up a defense that was tied for second in the NFL in fewest yards per play allowed could prove to be a key development for New York's overall success. Of course, the Jets also have a new quarterback after signing Justin Fields in free agency. How he looks working with the first team offense and his chemistry with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson will be arguably the biggest storyline.

As for a positional battle, we'll stick on the offensive side of the ball and highlight second-year receiver Malachi Corley. While Wilson is the clear No. 1 wideout, the position group isn't that deep with Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard behind him. That presents an opportunity for Corley, a 2024 third-round pick, to be on the ascent with a strong minicamp. After a disappointing rookie season, the new regime could also provide him with a much-needed reset.

New England Patriots

Biggest camp storyline: Who steps up in the wide receiver room?

Player(s) to watch: Stefon Diggs, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker

Like the Jets, the Patriots are also ushering in a new head coach in Mike Vrabel. Naturally, how he continues to implement his culture through these workouts is a key story, but most of the attention will likely be paid to the receiver room. As Drake Maye enters his second season, he'll need a pass-catching group he can rely on, but there are several questions as it relates to the wide receiver position. Stefon Diggs, their offseason prize at the position, is in line to be the No. 1 option, but is coming off a season-ending ACL injury. Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, last year's draft picks, are coming off disappointing rookie seasons, and their roster spots are not guaranteed. Neither are veterans Kayshon Boutte or Kendrick Bourne, who've each been the subject of trade rumors. Outside of Diggs, fellow free agent signee Mack Hollins and third-round rookie Kyle Williams are the only other locks to make the regular season roster.

Biggest camp storyline: Who replaces Patrick Mekari at left guard?

Player(s) to watch: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland, Tyler Loop

Baltimore's big win of the offseason was retaining starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but the offensive line did experience a bit of a shakeup with Patrick Mekar departing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His absence now leaves some questions as to who'll line up at left guard to help protect Lamar Jackson. Andrew Vorhees, a 2023 seventh-round pick, may have the inside track at the job, but Baltimore also has Ben Cleveland and Garrett Dellinger as possible options as well. On special teams, the Ravens will also have a kicker competition after the release of Justin Tucker. Sixth-round pick Tyler Loop is the likely candidate to win the gig, but the club also brought in John Hoyland, who is an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest camp storyline: Aaron Rodgers finally arrives

Player(s) to watch: Aaron Rodgers, Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson

At long last, Aaron Rodgers has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And his arrival to the Steel City comes just in time for minicamp. How quickly the four-time NFL MVP can get up to speed learning the Steelers' offense will, of course, be the major storyline of minicamp, along with the rapport he can build up with star wideout DK Metcalf.

Outside of the situation under center, the Steelers' backfield could also be a position battle that garners attention. After Najee Harris signed with the Chargers in free agency, Jaylen Warren looks primed to become Pittsburgh's lead back after years in a more complementary role. While that could still be the case, the club did draft Kaleb Johnson in the third round out of Iowa. How those two split reps will be an indicator of how this battle is going as we gear up for training camp.

Biggest camp storyline: Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart's contracts

Player(s) to watch: Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy

Cincinnati was able to ink both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative contract extensions this offseason, solidifying the offensive side of the ball. However, the Bengals have some key members of the defense who have their contract situations still in a state of flux. Most notably, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season, has been seeking a new contract, and things have devolved as the offseason has gone along, with the pass rusher throwing public jabs at the organization. So it's conceivable he holds out from these workouts. Meanwhile, fellow pass rusher and first-round rookie Shemar Stewart has yet to sign his rookie deal. If neither player is on the field for minicamp, that could open up further opportunity for edge rushers Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy.

Biggest camp storyline: Quarterback battle

Player(s) to watch: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

Maybe the most interesting position battle in the NFL this summer resides in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson suffering another Achilles injury, the Browns are looking at four quarterbacks this summer to potentially start for them throughout the 2025 campaign. Along with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Browns also double-dipped at the position in last April's NFL Draft, adding Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. As it relates to Sanders, the Colorado signal-caller was projected as a possible first-round pick but notably fell to the fifth round earlier this spring. How he responds to that fall and attacks this quarterback battle could be one of the biggest stories of the summer. And it could start with him making waves with whatever reps he receives at minicamp.

Biggest camp storyline: Houston's new-look offense

Player(s) to watch: Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, Jaylin Noel, John Metchie III, Cam Robinson, Aireontae Ersery

The Houston Texans have gone through a makeover on offense. First, the club brought in Nick Caley after firing Bobby Slowik following the 2024 campaign. Then, they overhauled the wide receiver room, adding Christian Kirk along with rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel while letting Stefon Diggs go. Meanwhile, they traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil and brought in Cam Robinson and rookie Aireontae Ersery as possible replacements. That's quite a bit of turnover, so how it continues to come together will be a big piece of whether or not Houston will be able to win its third straight AFC South title.

Indianapolis Colts

Biggest camp storyline: Can Daniel Jones get a leg up in QB battle with Anthony Richardson?

Player(s) to watch: Jones

The Colts announced that Richardson will not participate in minicamp as the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury. Head coach Shane Steichen added that he hopes Richardson can come back "at some point" during training camp. This development does provide Daniel Jones, who signed with Indy this offseason, the opportunity to gain a leg up in his battle with Richardson for the starting job, so long as he puts together a strong showing. With Richardson sidelined, Jones will get the lion's share of reps with the first team offense, and give him more time to build a rapport with some of the Colts pass catchers. This, in theory, could build momentum that he can bring into training camp to try and secure the job.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest camp storyline: Travis Hunter playing both ways

Player(s) to watch: Hunter

Travis Hunter is the most interesting prospect the NFL has had in years due to the Heisman Trophy winner's ability to play both wide receiver and corner at an elite level. That is what drove the Jaguars to trade up to the No. 2 overall pick to bring Hunter to Jacksonville, and now it's time to take a closer look at how they'll use this rare talent. While Liam Coen will surely deploy Hunter as both a receiver and a corner, the volume of where he sees most of his work is interesting. Will he have a specific package on offense and work primarily in the secondary? Or will he major on offense and minor on the defensive side of the ball? No matter how it ultimately shakes out, watching Hunter play both ways could prove to be one of the highlights throughout minicamp and the summer.

Biggest camp storyline: Cam Ward transitioning to the NFL

Player(s) to watch: Ward, Elic Ayomanor

Because of an array of storylines like the Jaguars trading up to No. 2 for Travis Hunter and the fall of Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward has flown under the radar, despite being the No. 1 overall pick. While he's yet to officially be named Tennessee's Week 1 starter, it's widely assumed Ward will be under center when the Titans open up the season against the Broncos in Denver. Still, it would be nice to see Ward put together a strong showing at minicamp to further put a stamp on his status at QB1. As everyone watches to see how Ward transitions to the NFL and immerses himself within Brian Callahan's offense, another name on the offensive side of the ball to keep an eye on is rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor. The fourth-round pick has reportedly impressed during OTAs and doesn't have the stiffest competition ahead of him on the depth chart with the likes of Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett above him.

Biggest camp storyline: Who wins the left tackle job?

Player(s) to watch: Josh Simmons, Jaylon Moore

The Chiefs' issues along the offensive line were utterly apparent in their loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. This offseason, they went out and addressed the problem at left tackle. First, Kansas City signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract, and then selected Josh Simmons in the first round out of Ohio State. Those two should begin duking it out be Patrick Mahomes' blindside tackle, and their reps throughout minicamp will give us a barometer of who may have the inside track as we head towards the summer hiatus.

Each NFL team's biggest offseason loss: 49ers won't look same without Deebo Samuel; Chiefs to miss Joe Thuney? Jared Dubin

Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest camp storyline: Who emerges at corner?

Player(s) to watch: Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Donte Jackson

The Chargers have a new-look cornerback room this summer. This offseason, the team saw Kristian Fulton sign with the Chiefs in free agency and has not re-signed Asante Samuel Jr., who remains on the open market. That seems to indicate they are comfortable with who they have as in-house options. L.A. signed Donte Jackson to a two-year, $13 million deal back in March, and has Cam Hart along with Tarheeb Still both entering the second year of their careers. Each started multiple games for the Chargers in 2024.

Denver Broncos

Biggest camp storyline: Running back rotation

Player(s) to watch: RJ Harvey, Audric Estime

Denver added to its backfield this offseason by selecting RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of UCF. That draft status would indicate that the Broncos will give every opportunity for Harvey to carve out a sizable role, but the team still has the likes of Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin on the depth chart as well. If Harvey struggles to catch his footing, that could open the door for one of them to eat at his carries. Meanwhile, the Broncos have met with veteran J.K. Dobbins, who could also factor into the equation if he signs.

Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest camp storyline: Cornerback battle

Player(s) to watch: Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes, Decamerion Richardson, Darien Porter

The Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2025. They have a new head coach (Pete Carroll) and quarterback (Geno Smith), and while those two are the most notable changes, the secondary also will have some changes. Las Vegas saw starter Nate Hobbs depart in free agency, which sets up some jockeying at corner this summer. Jakorian Bennett started seven of his 10 games played last season, but dealt with injury. Meanwhile, the Raiders signed Eric Stokes to a one-year deal in free agency and took Darien Porter in the third round out of Iowa State at the NFL Draft. They also have 2024 fourth-rounder Decamerion Richardson (seven starts last season) fighting for one of the starting jobs as well.