The departure from a 16-game regular season eliminated a clean midway point to the NFL regular season, but there is a large enough sample size to assess the contributions of the rookie class through Week 8.

Reflecting upon the 2026 NFL Draft, there were 19 offensive and 13 defensive prospects taken in the first round. Although the No. 1 overall selection has yet to make his first start, several others are making a meaningful impact on their respective teams.

Here is the Midseason All-Rookie team:

Offense

Quarterback: Jalon Daniels, Buccaneers

Daniels is the selection by default. He is the only rookie quarterback to appear in more than one game and the only quarterback with more than 36 dropbacks.

The undrafted free agent out of Kansas had some good moments. He looked crisp in three quarters against the Steelers, but accuracy waned in the game's most critical moments. His comfort is throwing to the boundary rather than attacking the middle of the field, but he would lock onto his first read, and defenders began breaking on it once they picked up on the tendency. When the sea parted before him, Daniels showed the foot speed to get chunks of yardage on the ground.

To be a viable quarterback long-term, Daniels must do a better job handling pressure. He was sacked nine times on 123 dropbacks because the protection was either not set to handle the blitz or he could not feel the pressure on his back.

He completed 60 of 98 pass attempts for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Preseason selection: Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Running back: Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals

The running back position was more complicated than quarterback because each of the candidates has either missed time due to injury or is serving in a reserve role. Love leads all rookie running backs with 76 carries despite missing two games and is now actively dealing with an ankle injury that landed him on the injured reserve. His presence on the end-of-year All-Rookie team is very much in doubt.

Love shows good vision and does well breaking his feet down in space to leverage defenders. He is patient before making his move and has 11 receptions as well. Arizona's offensive line has left a lot to be desired. The Notre Dame product has been averaging 1.1 yards before contact this season, which is below average, according to TruMedia.

Las Vegas' Mike Washington Jr. has had some big runs on stretch plays to the boundary. San Francisco's Kaelon Black drew heavy consideration. Denver's Jonah Coleman has been a personal favorite, but the body of work is limited due to injury.

Preseason selection: Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals

Wide receiver: K.C. Concepcion, Browns

Concepcion has the second-most receptions among rookie receivers but has nearly half of his receptions and 57.7% of his receiving yards over the past three games. It has taken some time to develop timing and chemistry with Deshaun Watson, who was errant on several passes in Concepcion's direction at the start of the season.

Among all rookie receivers, Concepcion ranks second in yards after the catch per reception (5.5), according to TruMedia. He is dynamic and elusive with the ball in his hands.

The Texas A&M product has 33 receptions for 352 yards.

Preseason selection: K.C. Concepcion, Browns

Wide receiver: Carnell Tate, Titans

Tate was the third choice, and the margins may be slimmer than one may expect of the leading rookie receiver. The No. 4 overall selection has four drops and three fumbles this season.

Tate has good size and the foot quickness to win out of the stem, but he generally has not been threatening downfield against man coverage. He was unavailable for Sunday's loss to the Bengals due to a shoulder injury; the first game of his career missed.

The Ohio State product leads all rookies in receptions (34) and receiving yards (413).

Preseason selection: Carnell Tate, Titans

Wide receiver: Denzel Boston, Browns

Boston has slowed down a bit over the past month after his blistering start that led to some glamorous statistical and play-style comparisons. Most of his early season success was isolated to ball-winning downfield plays. In each of the first five games, he had a reception of at least 20 yards. In that metric, among rookies, he trails only his teammate, Concepcion, who has seven.

Boston is a classic X-receiver, but the Browns would be better served diversifying his usage as he becomes more comfortable transitioning to the NFL. The next step in Boston's growth is developing better chemistry with Watson and finishing plays. Boston has just one drop to his name, but there were a handful of others that could be classified as such. He is consistently open and a zone coverage merchant, but not always on the same page as his quarterback.

There are a variety of other pass catchers who deserve recognition, such as Omar Cooper Jr. (Jets), Germie Bernard (Steelers), Caleb Douglas (Dolphins), Antonio Williams (Commanders) and Malachi Fields (Giants).

Preseason selection: Denzel Boston, Browns

Tight end: Kenyon Sadiq, Jets

Sadiq has been a plus performer in both the pass and run games. He leads all rookie tight ends in receptions (17) and receiving yards (186). As a prospect, the ex-Oregon Duck was known for his play-making ability post-catch, and he has carried that trait into the league. Among all receivers and tight ends, Sadiq ranks second in yards after the catch per reception (6.0).

In the run game, he is a bulldog. He is constantly working and straining to sustain blocks and spring his teammates for bigger gains. At times, he could rein in that energy a bit better, but he has been a well-rounded asset for the AFC franchise.

In the preseason, Patriots tight end Eli Raridon was among those under consideration. He has been excellent for a rejuvenated New England team.

Preseason selection: Kenyon Sadiq, Jets

Left tackle: Spencer Fano, Browns

There have been a few rookies to moonlight as left tackles this season, but the possibilities boiled down to Kahlil Benson of the Chiefs, Jayden Williams of the Cardinals and Fano. Benson is a great story and incredibly valuable in the absence of former first-round pick Josh Simmons. However, Fano has a higher ceiling because of his athleticism.

Fano has a really natural feel for the game. He communicates and picks up exchanges well. He possesses the requisite foot quickness and ankle flexion to handle most of what is thrown at him. His issues are largely correctable, but his play strength still must improve.

Fano has been credited with two sacks and 18 pressures allowed on 311 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Preseason selection: Spencer Fano, Browns

Left guard: Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

Jacksonville's Emmanuel Pregnon and Proctor were candidates for different reasons. Pregnon has a better feel for the offense and consistently executes it well but does not possess Proctor's ceiling.

The former Alabama left tackle has allowed nine pressures and one sack in 186 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Preseason selection: Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

Center: Jake Slaughter, Chargers

A training camp injury to veteran Tyler Biadasz forced Slaughter into the starting lineup. Los Angeles' offensive woes can not be attributed to a single person, but the rookie has certainly been a flawed part of the line. TruMedia credits him with eight pressures and one sack allowed on 261 pass-blocking snaps, but more powerful interior players have given him fits with the bull rush. Slaughter has good foot mobility and can execute some of the blocks in space that have been asked of him.

Preseason selection: Jake Slaughter, Chargers

Right guard: Vega Ioane, Ravens

There was consideration to pencil in Ioane as the center given he spent some time there this season, which would allow Cleveland's Austin Barber to be the selection at right guard. Ioane and Barber have been the two best interior linemen this season. Baltimore intends to play the former at right guard, so he will align there in this exercise.

Although he is now dealing with an injury, TruMedia credits Ioane with seven pressures and one sack allowed on 210 pass-blocking snaps. Ioane plays with a sturdy base and looks for work when disengaged.

Preseason selection: Francis Mauigoa, Giants

Right tackle: Blake Miller, Lions

Miller struggled in the preseason, which did not inspire much confidence. To his credit, he has responded and performed adequately for the Lions' offensive line. TruMedia credits him with one sack and 13 pressures allowed on 226 pass-blocking snaps.

Pittsburgh's run game has been a catalyst for the team's success, and Max Iheanachor's growth at right tackle is a contributing factor.

Preseason selection: Monroe Freeling, Panthers

Defense

Defensive tackle: Gracen Halton, 49ers

Halton has been impactful in the run and pass games. He has three run stuffs, which is the second-most among rookie interior defenders. He has also turned eight pressures into two sacks. San Francisco drafted two defensive tackles last season, but it has been Halton giving the NFC franchise a jolt.

Preseason selection: Kayden McDonald, Texans

Defensive tackle: Skyler Gill-Howard, Lions

Gill-Howard is not contributing much in the run game, but his 15 pressures and two sacks lead all rookie interior defenders. He got the final nod over the Jets' Darrell Jackson Jr.. Gill-Howard's value is exceeding his sixth-round selection for a franchise fighting to keep pace in the NFC North.

Preseason selection: Christen Miller, Saints

Edge rusher: David Bailey, Jets

Bailey leads all rookies with 5.5 sacks and 26 pressures. The first-year player out of Texas Tech has a spin move that he likes to use, but diversifying that rush plan will be the next stage of growth. He shows an ability to set the edge in the run game and has some violence in his hands but occasionally loses gap discipline. His 15.4% pressure rate is best among rookies, according to TruMedia.

Preseason selection: David Bailey, Jets

Edge rusher: Gabe Jacas, Patriots

Jacas has been a ball of energy for the Patriots. He has shown an ability to win with a variety of moves but will also play down the line to finish plays on the backside. Jacas has good speed and power and can break down blocks. He has been a personal favorite at the position thus far.

According to TruMedia, Jacas has a 15.0% pressure rate, which is second-best among rookies with at least 100 pass rushing snaps, according to TruMedia. He also ranks second in pressures (23) and sacks (3.0).

Preseason selection: Reuben Bain Jr., Buccaneers

Linebacker: Arvell Reese, Giants

The options at linebacker are plentiful. Reese plays square to the line of scrimmage and is able to slip blocks to fit run gaps. He has some shock in his hands and does well setting up pass rush moves when his number is called.

The injury to quarterback Jaxson Dart could have effectively ended New York's season, but players like Reese have stepped up. He is a well-rounded prospect with elite athleticism. The Giants could honestly utilize him more as a pass rusher, but there is no need given the presence of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter and Brian Burns.

Preseason selection: Arvell Reese, Giants

Linebacker: Sonny Styles, Commanders

Styles looks like he stepped out of central casting for an NFL linebacker. He is a fluid athlete who is able to build speed quickly and trail in coverage. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones hails from the Brian Flores coaching tree, so Styles has been a part of the rush plan. He has just 45 pass rush snaps, but has converted eight of those into pressure.

He has 54 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception ths year.

Preseason selection: Sonny Styles, Commanders

Linebacker: Kendal Daniels, Falcons

One benefit to being the writer of a story is the creative liberties that come with it. In the preseason, a third cornerback spot was incorporated to get Caleb Downs on the field, but the linebacker group has been the most impressive, so this team will incorporate three.

Admittedly, I was not the biggest fan of Daniels as a prospect. He looked a bit stiff to fulfill a safety role but also did not look like a natural fit at linebacker. The Oklahoma product does a good job slipping blocks to fit run gaps and rush the passer. He has the range to play sideline to sideline. Daniels has 53 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Tampa Bay's Josiah Trotter, Miami's Jacob Rodriguez, Tennessee's Anthony Hill Jr. and Daniels' teammate, Harold Perkins Jr., have also represented the position well.

Preseason selection: Caleb Downs, Cowboys

Cornerback: Mansoor Delane, Chiefs

Delane was one of the easiest selections for the team. He is aggressive playing downhill in run support, but also has elite awareness of his surroundings. The No. 6 overall selection builds speed quickly to stay in-phase and is physical at the line of scrimmage. Delane is at his best playing the ball on arrival.

It was a long day at the office against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but that is true of most any cornerback. Eighty-nine of his 227 receiving yards allowed were against the Seahawks, according to TruMedia.

Preseason selection: Mansoor Delane, Chiefs

Cornerback: Malik Muhammad, Bears

There have been multiple cornerbacks who have expressed potential this season: Hezekiah Masses (Raiders), Brandon Cisse (Packers), Davison Igbinosun (Bills), Will Lee III (Panthers) and Muhammad. Muhammad had been present in first-round mock drafts in the past, but faltered in his final season with the Longhorns.

Injuries in the Bears secondary led to Muhammad being called into action, but he has made the most of his opportunity. Muhammad must do a better job finishing tackle attempts. He has a 19.2% missed tackle rate, according to TruMedia.

Preseason selection: Brandon Cisse, Packers

Safety: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Browns

Cleveland has slowly expanded upon McNeil-Warren's role. He has lined up over the slot at times and, at other times, has been the single-high safety. His breakout game was on "Thursday Night Football" against the Steelers, but ironically, Pittsburgh humbled him a bit in Week 8. McNeil-Warren has great range and has shown that in his ability to close on the football.

The former MAC star should have recorded his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown against the Ravens, but he was busy planning his celebration before securing the catch.

Preseason selection: Dillon Thieneman, Bears

Safety: Zakee Wheatley, Panthers

Wheatley has been reliable for the Panthers defense. There are few wasted steps in coverage, and he is rarely out of position. The safety can do a better job wrapping up tackles but plays square to the line of scrimmage. Carolina has been riddled with injuries, particularly in the secondary. The presence of veterans Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn would make life a lot easier for the rookie.

Wheatley has one interception and one forced fumble to his name.

Pittsburgh's Robert Spears-Jennings has outperformed his seventh-round selection. He should earn more playing time over the second half of the season. Chicago's Dillon Thieneman is also worth acknowledgment.

Preseason selection: Treydan Stukes, Raiders