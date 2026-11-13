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🏈 Five things to know Friday

🏆 Do not miss this: NFL midseason awards, grades, predictions

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Nine of the NFL's 18 weeks are in the books. The halfway point is still far too soon to tell the whole story of the season, but we do have a good idea as to which teams will make the strongest Super Bowl pushes and which players will define the campaign. Our NFL staff took everything that unfolded in the first half of the season to issue team report cards and also to look forward to the award races and championship picture. Picks are in for MVP, Coach of the Year, the Super Bowl and more.

The biggest landslide among our panel of voters came in the Protector of the Year deliberations. Of the 15 voters, 12 selected Lions tackle Penei Sewell as the top offensive lineman. Our Zach Pereles explained why he is the runaway favorite.

Pereles: "Sewell has made the transition from right tackle to left tackle almost seamlessly. In 298 pass-blocking snaps, he has allowed just one sack and three quarterback hits, and he remains a mauler in the run game. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 1-graded tackle both overall and in run blocking; he is fourth in pass blocking."

Rookie of the Year is a dead heat on both sides of the ball. Defensively, there are only two real candidates: Arvell Reese and David Bailey. But on offense, it's still a much more open race. Each of these players received votes:

1. Browns WR Denzel Boston (7 votes)

2. Broncos RB Jonah Coleman (3)

T3. Titans WR Carnell Tate, Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza (2)

5. Browns WR KC Concepcion (1)

As for the Super Bowl picture, the Jaguars are the staff's favorites while the Bears and 49ers are the strongest contenders. Our John Breech has his eyes on someone else, though. Take a look at his full playoff projections and his championship pick. And beyond these, Beech makes some bold predictions for the second half that will bring the NFC West down a peg or two.

☑️ College football Week 11 picks

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One of two Big Ten teams will effectively be eliminated from College Football Playoff contention in a massive Week 11 game at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The clash between No. 9 Indiana and No. 18 USC is easily one of the biggest games in the conference thus far and headlines college football's Saturday slate.

Both sides are still alive in the Big Ten title race. Indiana maintains control of its own destiny, but this is a must-win for USC, which has just a 9% chance of reaching the final conference championship game. Our David Cobb picked the Trojans to cover the 7.5-point spread, but can they win outright? It would be a potentially pivotal victory for Lincoln Riley in his underwhelming tenure if so.

Another Big Ten matchup is the source of Tom Fornelli's Lock of the Week.

Fornelli: "Dan Lanning is no fool. He knows that the rest of Oregon's schedule isn't great from a resume perspective. Simply winning games won't be enough. Oregon has to win and look really good doing it. So even if the Ducks build a good lead and the Michigan offense continues to struggle, Oregon won't look to stop putting points on the board. The Pick: Oregon Team Total Over 24.5 (-108) at FanDuel"

Meanwhile, in the SEC, No. 6 Texas heads to Death Valley, where it is always difficult to win at night. No. 21 LSU is a four-point favorite at home. A road favorite elsewhere in the conference is on upset alert. No. 8 Tennessee (-2.5 at Texas A&M) is one team we're keeping an eye on in a possible letdown spot.

Here are our picks for the other biggest games of the week:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Greece at Netherlands, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Florida State at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 NBA Cup: Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 (M) Merrimack at No. 1 Florida, 7 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 (M) Northern Iowa at No. 5 Michigan, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏀 (M) Sam Houston at No. 3 Illinois, 7 p.m. on B1G+

🏀 (W) Denver at No. 9 LSU, 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏀 (M) Ohio State at No. 4 UConn, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 (M) SIU Edwardsville at No. 2 Duke, 8 p.m. on The CW

🏀 (M) No. 6 Virginia at Maryland, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 Illinois at No. 4 UCLA, 9 p.m. on Fox

🏀 NBA Cup: Warriors at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 No. 14 Houston at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

🥊 Zuffa Boxing 13: Adames vs. Warburton, 8 a.m. on Paramount+

🏈 Duke at No. 7 Miami, noon on ABC

🏈 No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU, noon on ESPN

🏈 Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State, noon on Fox

⚽ NWSL semifinals: Spirit at Royals, noon on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Wales at Norway, noon on FS2

🏒 Kraken at Hurricanes (in Helsinki), 1 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 (W) Tarleton State at No. 6 Texas, 1 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏈 No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Denmark at Portugal, 2:45 p.m. on FS2

🏈 No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Baylor at No. 10 BYU, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Michigan at No. 16 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

🏈 No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League: Haiti at United States, 4:30 p.m. on TBS

👊 UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

🏈 Oregon State at No. 24 Boise State, 6 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Florida at No. 11 Kentucky, 6:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona, 7:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Purdue at No. 15 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

🥊 Pacheco vs. Fulghum, 8 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Pistons at Heat, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

🏈 Patriots at Lions (in Munich), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Chiefs at Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 (M) Louisville at Memphis, 1 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (W) No. 3 USC at No. 1 South Carolina, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏀 (W) No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Iowa, 1 p.m. on FS1

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Türkiye at France, 2:45 p.m. on FS2

🏀 (M) Baylor vs. Texas, 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (W) Marshall at No. 5 Duke, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

⚽ NWSL semifinals: Gotham at Current, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Seahawks at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 49ers at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏀 (W) No. 4 UConn at No. 7 Louisville, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (W) Princeton at No. 10 UCLA, 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 WNBA Draft Lottery, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Steelers at Bengals, 8:20 p.m. on NBC