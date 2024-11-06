There's an old saying that the NFL stands for "Not For Long," and that has already been the case this year for NFL head coaches. Robert Saleh and Dennis Allen have already been relieved of their duties, and several other coaches will likely join them over the next few months.

A number of NFL coaches are on the hot seat as we enter the 10th week of the regular season. More coaches could join them if things go south over in the coming weeks. Making matters more daunting for each coach is the fact that six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick is available and is expected to be in the running for several head-coaching gigs this offseason.

Which coaches could find themselves without a job when the regular season is over (if not earlier)? Here's a ranking of the coaches who either are or will soon find themselves on the hot seat. For each coach, we've placed a point rating based on how likely it is that he will be fired (10 being the highest, 1 being the lowest).

10. Dave Canales, Panthers

Canales probably isn't going anywhere, but he was included on this list given that Panthers owner David Tepper changes coaches more than Sean Payton changes sticks of Juicy Fruit.

It's been a tough season for Canales and the Panthers (2-7). But things are looking a little brighter following this past Sunday's upset win over the Saints that saw former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young pick up his third career win. Canales will only help his cause if he and Young can continue to make strides together over the season's final eight games.

Hot seat rating: 2

9. Nick Sirianni, Eagles

Sirianni is likely safe. The Eagles (6-2) have won four straight and are battling with the Commanders for the NFC East crown. It would take a late-season collapse similar to the one Philadelphia endured last year for Sirianni's job to be in serious jeopardy.

Philadelphia's remaining schedule isn't the easiest, with upcoming matchups against Washington (6-2), Pittsburgh (6-2), Baltimore (5-3) and the suddenly-surging Los Angeles Rams (4-4).

Hot seat rating: 2

8. Mike McDaniel, Dolphins

Like Sirianni, McDaniel's job status doesn't appear to be in jeopardy at the moment. McDaniel can obviously help his cause by winning some games during the second half of the season.

Currently, the Dolphins are 2-6 and have lost three straight games. They're 0-2 with Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup, although they were much more competitive in those games. Miami has five games left against teams with losing records, so a solid finish is certainly possible, as long as the Dolphins don't suffer any more significant injuries.

Hot seat rating: 2.5

7. Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year, but this year has not been his best work. The Browns' season essentially ended during this past Sunday's loss to the Chargers that dropped them to 2-7 entering their Week 10 bye.

Injuries (especially on the offensive line) and awful quarterback play have largely told the tale of the Browns' season so far. Stefanski can't control injuries, and while he has to shoulder some blame for the failed Deshaun Watson experiment, Stefanski has proven that he can have success with other quarterbacks.

Stefanski's past success will likely buy him some equity and keep him safe this offseason. But like the previous two coaches mentioned, Stefanski can obviously help his case by winning as many games as he can from here on out. Cleveland has two remaining games against the Steelers, one against the Ravens and another against the defending two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Hot seat rating: 3

6. Brian Daboll, Giants

Alright, now we've officially reached the coaches who are unquestionably on the hot seat. Giants owner John Mara reportedly wants to exercise patience in regard to his staff. That is obviously a good sign for Daboll, who is closing on his second losing season in three years.

Barring a complete collapse, it's conceivable to think that Daboll will be back next year, but other changes are likely coming for both Daboll and the Giants' roster. Daniel Jones might be playing elsewhere next year, and Daboll might be asked to relinquish play-calling duties.

Hot seat rating: 4.3

There have been rumblings that the Patriots' brass have had some second thoughts after promoting Mayo following Belichick's departure. If those rumblings are true, it's safe to say that the team's 2-7 start hasn't helped Mayo's standing with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

New England has struggled so far under Mayo, but that was largely expected given the team's obvious roster deficiencies and having a rookie quarterback under center. It helps that the Patriots have played better in recent weeks, edging the Jets in Week 8 and losing a close game to the Titans this past Sunday.

Mayo is likely safe this year, but the Patriots will need to take a jump in 2025 if Mayo is going to be around in 2026.

Hot seat rating: 4.5

4. Matt Eberflus, Bears

Eberflus gained some momentum following "Hard Knocks," his new hairdo and Chicago's 4-2 start with No. 1 overall Caleb Williams playing well. Chicago's two-game losing streak, however, has put him back on the hot seat.

Now 4-4, the Bears will have to be competitive down the stretch for Eberflus to keep his job. The prospect of that happening doesn't look good as the Bears have only two remaining games against teams with losing records.

Eberflus could be safe if the Bears finish with seven or eight wins and Williams shows significant signs of improvement over the final two months of the season. But that may not even be enough for him to keep his job.

Hot seat rating: 6

3. Doug Pederson, Jaguars

Jacksonville is 3-12 since starting 8-3 last season. It's gotten so bad that Pederson had to field questions about whether or not he had lost the locker room after just four games.

Compounding the losing has been Trevor Lawrence's decline. The former No. 1 overall pick is completing a career-low 61.3% of his passes with just 11 touchdowns through nine games. Jacksonville ends the year with five games against teams with losing records, but their next three opponents are a combined 19-6.

Barring an incredible turnaround, the Jaguars are looking at their fifth season with double-digit losses since 2018. Peterson has yet to have a losing season in Jacksonville, but he likely won't be back next year given how bad this year has gone.

Hot seat rating: 7.5

2. Antonio Pierce, Raiders

All the goodwill that Pierce built up following last year's 5-4 finish as the Raiders' interim coach seems to have run out. The team parted ways with several assistants on Monday, and Pierce will likely follow them out the door soon.

The Raiders are 2-7 through nine games and are currently riding a five-game losing streak. Las Vegas dealt Davante Adams several weeks ago, have an unsettled quarterback situation and a defense that has forced just five turnovers. The Raiders need a complete overhaul of the roster, which will likely lead to a coaching change.

Could that coach be Belichick? That could happen, given Tom Brady's new role as a Raiders minority owner and Belichick's desire to get back on the sideline. It helps that the Raiders have a rich history. Belichick could add to his already sparkling legacy by leading the silver and black back to glory.

Hot seat rating: 8.5

1. Mike McCarthy, Cowboys

McCarthy is essentially a lame duck coach. The Cowboys are 3-5, and McCarthy is in the final year of his contract. He will be looking for a new job this winter unless he can turn things around in a hurry.

That doesn't look possible, though, unless Cooper Rush can duplicate the success he had in 2022 while playing in relief of the injured Dak Prescott. But that Cowboys team was much better than their current outfit. The 2024 Cowboys have a litany of issues and a tough second half schedule to boot, with two games apiece against the Commanders and Eagles in addition to matchups with the Texans and Bengals.

Speaking of Belichick, his name has been floated around as a possible replacement for McCarthy. It's safe to assume that Jerry Jones would jump at the chance to hire the future Hall of Fame coach if the opportunity presents itself. That possibility alone may compel Jones to part ways with McCarthy, who is likely done in Dallas despite guiding the team to three straight 12-win seasons from 2021-23.

Hot seat rating: 9.2