Mandatory minicamps are just that, mandatory; but just because that's in the name does not mean all players will show up. Sometimes it's because of a contract dispute. Other times it's a trade request. But often there are a few players who decide to sit out of the action.

Most players do participate, so it is noteworthy when someone does not.

Heading into the offseason, there were a few players we had our eye on, wondering what their future with their current team would be. Now, a few months post-Super Bowl and a few months ahead of the regular season, there are still some players who have not resolved their situation.

One of those names is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who has said he will consider sitting out the 2023 season if a deal does not get done. If he is thinking about missing the season, it is not a shock that he is missing minicamp. The Giants placed a franchise tag on Barkley in March, but he has not signed it yet.

Here's a breakdown of who's attending minicamp and who's not:

Skipping minicamp

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Saquon Barkley will not be attending minicamp amid contract issues. It is an NFL tale as old as time. Barkley wants more money, and the Giants have yet to present a long-term deal that the running back feels is suitable for his talent level. The deadline for players who were franchise tagged to get a contract extension done is July 17.

As the Vikings reportedly field trade calls for Danielle Hunter, the three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher is planning to skip minicamp (per NFL.com). The 28-year old also skipped voluntary offseason workouts. The Vikings and Hunter have not been able to agree to a contract, so it is not a shock that he is not present for team activities.

Lawrence Guy did not report to Patriots mandatory camp as he is believed to want a contract adjustment, per ESPN. The veteran defensive tackle signed a four-year contract in March 2021 with a base value of $11.5 million, and he's set to earn a base salary of $2 million in 2023. As Mike Reiss notes, Guy has since changed agents, so wanting a restructured contract is not a surprise.

Attending minicamp

Budda Baker requested a trade earlier this offseason, but has still reported to minicamp, per NFL Media. Whether this can be taken as a sign he wants to remain in Arizona is not known. The trade request stemmed from issues between the player and team on a contract extension.