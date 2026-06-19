NFL minicamp overreactions: Chargers WR ready for a breakout? Are 2026 Bengals really the 2019 LSU Tigers?

School, or in this case, minicamp, is out for the summer! With the conclusion of these mandatory sessions, the NFL has completed its slate of offseason workouts and will now hibernate until training camp. From there, it's off to the races towards the 2026 regular season.

This was the second wave of minicamp workouts as the bulk of teams ran through their practices last week. While the pool of clubs participating in minicamp is smaller, there's plenty to sink our teeth into, with numerous storylines percolating across the country.

Are the latest minicamp headlines based in reality, or are they simply overreactions? Let's discuss.

NFL minicamp overreactions: Kyler Murray blowing chance as Vikings QB1? Colts regretting Alec Pierce deal? Tyler Sullivan

Tre Harris will break out in 2026

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

The Chargers wide receiver room is pretty interesting. Currently, there are about 122 targets up for grabs left by Keenan Allen, whom Los Angeles didn't re-sign. The team didn't bring in any receiver to replace Allen, suggesting they'll look to their players internally to step up. Sure, Ladd McConkey should command the lion's share of the targets, but he is already coming off a 2025 season where he had 106 looks.

One of the biggest beneficiaries in line for an increased target share could be second-year wideout Tre Harris, who turned heads at minicamp. The 2025 second-round pick out of Ole Miss had a modest rookie campaign, catching 30 balls for 324 yards and a touchdown. At minicamp, Harris has noticeably put on more muscle.

Harris has the profile of a second-year breakout candidate, and the fact that the Chargers did not target a wide receiver this offseason suggests they are confident in the players they have, including the 24-year-old.

Joe Burrow is right to compare 2026 Bengals to 2019 LSU Tigers

Overreaction vs. reality: Overreaction

The 2019 LSU Tigers -- a team led by Joe Burrow -- is widely considered to be the greatest college football team ever assembled. That year, LSU went 15-0, won a national championship, and Burrow won the Heisman. So, when Burrow spoke about the 2026 Bengals in the same vein as that Tigers squad, it certainly raised some eyebrows.

"You go back and watch what I said before the 2019 season at LSU, I feel very similarly about this team," Burrow said this week. "I'm so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we ramped this right into training camp so we can continue to improve."

That's quite the statement from Burrow, but there's reason for optimism in Cincinnati. The club continues to have a top-five quarterback running the show (when healthy) and is armed with a one-two punch at receiver -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- that is arguably the best in the NFL. The Bengals also spent the offseason improving the defense, adding the likes of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rusher Boye Mafe.

That should make Burrow awfully bullish on the Bengals' chances in 2026. But are they going to reach the ceiling of the 2019 LSU Tigers? That feels a bit too high, and that's coming from someone who believes Cincinnati can make a legitimate Super Bowl run this season. If the Bengals were to match that comparison and mirror LSU in 2019, you're not just talking about winning a championship. You're also running the table and sprinkling in an array of individual awards -- like MVP -- in the process. That's where we get off the boat.

Bo Nix will be a full go for training camp

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

The Broncos had their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, in attendance during minicamp. Of course, Nix is still rehabbing from that fractured ankle he suffered in the final moments of Denver's divisional round win over the Bills last postseason. The third-year quarterback underwent two surgeries on that ankle this offseason, most recently a clean-up procedure in April. Given how recently he went under the knife, it was curious to see how much Nix would participate in minicamp. Nix was limited but did participate, according to reports from camp. He even upgraded to participating in 7-on-7 drills during Wednesday's session. On his first throw, he threw a touchdown pass to running back RJ Harvey.

Sean Payton said this week that Nix will "clearly be ready for training camp." With him taking these positive strides in mid-June, that should pave the way for him to be ready to roll come training camp, and that sets the stage for him to not skip a beat for the regular season. A healthy Nix for Week 1 is a seismic development for the AFC West.

Contract drama is behind George Pickens

Overreaction vs. reality: Overreaction

George Pickens said the right things this week as he ended his holdout and reported to Cowboys minicamp. After skipping out on the voluntary portion of Dallas' offseason program, Pickens was in Frisco this week and participated in camp. He has not received a long-term extension from the Cowboys, and it doesn't appear like one will be coming his way before the July 15 deadline to ink franchise-tagged players to extensions. Pickens was informed by Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer that he would not receive a long-term deal this year.

While he did acknowledge that the blunt conversation was "super important" in helping maintain a healthy relationship, I'm still a bit skeptical that it'll be smooth sailing from here on out. Given the unpredictability of Jones, it isn't out of the question for more contract drama to unfold before we reach the July 15 deadline.

That said, Pickens did note that he will not hold out when training camp rolls around.

"Uh, no, I'm definitely here now," Pickens said. "Like I said, the group of guys that's with the Cowboys kind of prevents you [from holding out]. If you know guys and are going to guys' house[s], you're talking. I talk to Dak [Prescott]. I'm still throwing with Dak. He's definitely gonna make you not want to hold out."

Even accounting for Pickens' comments here, you can't close the door on more fireworks popping off at some point, given the team's history with contract negotiations.

Rachaad White will be one of the underrated free agent signings

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

Dan Quinn was complimentary toward several players for their work during Washington's offseason program, including veteran running back Rachaad White. The 27-year-old inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Commanders this offseason, and that could prove to be one of the savviest/biggest bargains of this free-agent cycle. White impressed at minicamp and seems to be carving out a role as a pass catcher out of the Washington backfield.

In his first four years in the NFL (all with the Buccaneers), White has proven to be a strong pass-catching back. Last season, he caught 40 of his 45 targets for 218 yards. Earlier in his career, White registered seasons where he caught 64 balls for over 500 yards receiving, so there is plenty of upside to complement Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the backfield. He could fill the Austin Ekeler role, if not exceed it.

Tua Tagovailoa will enter training camp as the starter

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

The Falcons will garner the attention of the NFL once they open up training camp, as they're set to conduct a quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Throughout the offseason program, Tagovailoa has taken on the bulk of the workload, with the Falcons brass noting that Penix is still rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last season. Penix's injury has sort of clouded this looming competition, but Tagovailoa has taken advantage early.

With Penix still limited to 7-on-7s, Tagovailoa has thrived in team drills, with ESPN noting that he arguably had his best day of the spring on Wednesday. During 11-on-11s in the red zone, Tagovailoa completed all three of his passes, which included a touchdown to Bijan Robinson.

Even if Penix is cleared to be a full go to begin training camp, Tagovailoa has laid a foundation to be the first quarterback up during reps, and I wonder if he'll ever let go of the rope from here on out.