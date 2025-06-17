The offseason workouts have ramped up in recent weeks, evolving from OTAs to mandatory minicamp. Most clubs have already conducted minicamp and are now off until training camp, but others are just getting started. On Tuesday, three teams opened up mandatory minicamp: the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens.

Each one of those franchises is filled to the brim with storylines that'll be at the top of mind during the summer and throughout the preseason as we gear up for the 2025 regular season. For the Chiefs, they're looking to rebound after a loss in Super Bowl LIX and get back to the big game for the fourth consecutive year. Before they look that far ahead, however, they'll need to sort out some areas of the roster, including the offensive line. Meanwhile, the Ravens are one of the teams hoping to knock K.C. off the top of the mountain in the AFC with new pieces like veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins and first-round safety Malaki Starks brought in this offseason.

As for the Giants, they were busy completely overhauling their quarterback room this offseason. New York signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, and then traded up into the back end of the first round to add Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart.

Like I said, there's no shortage of storylines with any of these franchises. As they begin mandatory minicamp, we're going to take a look at the developments of the day and provide one key takeaway from each of their workouts.

Giants: Jaxson Dart works with second team

It's only a matter of time before the Giants turn the keys over the Jaxson Dart, who was the No. 25 pick at the NFL Draft back in April. So far, the Ole Miss product seems to be living up to his draft billing, which only further pushes the questions of when he'll become QB1 into the limelight. As noted by ESPN, Dart worked primarily with the second-team offense on Day 1 of minicamp, which had been the case during voluntary spring workouts. Dart was behind Russell Wilson (the presumptive Week 1 starter), but ahead of both Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. On his final pass of the afternoon, Dart threw a touchdown near the right sideline, which is another encouraging sign that he's progressing nicely at this stage.

Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Smith shows up for Day 1

After skipping out on the Chiefs' voluntary portion of offseason workouts, starting right guard Trey Smith was present for Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, as noted by KSHB 41 News.

Earlier this offseason, Kansas City placed the franchise tag on Smith, which puts him under contract for the 2025 season at $23.4 million fully guaranteed. Despite being secured for this upcoming year, Smith is looking for some long-term security in the form of an extension. Whenever that's the case, there's the question if said player will show up to these workouts or hold out until a new deal is reached. The fact that Smith was in attendance provides some optimism that a deal to keep him in K.C. for the long haul could be on the horizon.

Ravens: Rookie kicker has rough day

The Ravens moved on from veteran kicker Justin Tucker, releasing him back in early May after 13 seasons with the organization. The leading candidate to replace Tucker as Baltimore's placekicker is 2025 sixth-round pick Tyler Loop, who didn't have the best showing on Day 1 of minicamp. As reported by The Athletic, Loop netted two of his four kicks during team periods. He missed an extra point attempt along with a 42-yarder, but was good from 43 and 45 yards out.

The Athletic notes that veterans like Lamar Jackson approached Loop to encourage him after he missed, and head coach John Harbaugh pulled him aside as well. Meanwhile, John Hoyland, an undrafted kicker out of Wyoming, connected on all four of his attempts on Tuesday. How this position sorts itself out will be one of the main storylines once the Ravens reconvene for training camp.