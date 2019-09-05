NFL-MLB stadiums are set to become a thing of the past, so here's a look at historic multi-purpose ballparks

NFL teams and MLB teams sharing a stadium is now becoming a thing of the past, but not long ago it was the norm for football teams to share a home with their city's baseball counterpart. Multi-purpose stadiums were a hit in the 20th century but with the development of each sport and a new look on stadium architecture and revenue streams, they are becoming obsolete.

With the National Football League expanding to the financial behemoth it has become and gaining fandom while they do it, most NFL teams do not find it necessary to share a home. The MLB has also broken off from this format with stadiums specifically built for baseball popping up all over North America. The split between MLB teams and NFL teams happened for a variety of reasons including money, seating capacity, attendance and the push to have everything built be bigger and better than the last thing. The first specifically built multi-purpose stadiums were known as "cookie cutter" stadiums and all looked more-or-less the same. With more money coming in and attendance rates increasing, NFL teams were able to get creative and build stadiums that were an attraction in and of themselves.

With the Oakland Raiders moving from the RingCentral Coliseum, home of the Oakland A's, to Las Vegas in 2020, fans are seeing the end of this relationship between NFL and MLB teams.

Here's a look at some of the places teams in both leagues have called home over the years:

RingCentral Coliseum

Located in Oakland, California, the RingCentral Coliseum, or formerly the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, is the last of the MLB-NFL shared stadiums. The stadium is home to the Oakland Raiders and Oakland Athletics, at least for this season, until the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Raiders found home here from 1966-1981 and then again from 1995-present day. The A's have been here since 1968.

The conversion of the Oakland Coliseum from baseball to football is complete (if you count the infield dirt). Raiders open their exhibition season tonight vs. the Lions. https://t.co/JAQJQFP2R6 pic.twitter.com/DNO6OS2SuN — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 10, 2018

The Raiders are not the only ones moving out of the stadium and the A's announced they plan to construct a new stadium as well, located at Howard Terminal on the waterfront, six miles from their current stadium. The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will be torn down and turned into a low rise sports amphitheater, affordable housing, a sports youth complex and a shopping center.

Joe Robbie Stadium/Hard Rock Stadium

Joe Robbie Stadium was opened in 1987 in Miami Florida and went through many names including "Pro Player Park", "Pro Player Stadium", "Dolphins Stadium", "Dolphin Stadium", "Land Shark Stadium", and "Sun Life Stadium" before the team sold the naming rights to the Hard Rock Cafe Inc. in 2016.

The stadium was home to the Florida Marlins from 1993–2011 and is still home to the Dolphins who played their first season there in 1987. The Florida Marlins left for Marlins Park in 2012 after they were renamed the Miami Marlins.

SDCCU Stadium

The want to bring baseball stadiums to certain cities was part of the catalyst that started the multi-purpose stadium movement. Sports writer Jack Murphy wanted to attract a baseball team to San Diego and started a campaign to do so. In November of 1965 the stadium began to take shape and named San Diego Stadium. The Chargers played their first game there in 1967 and had no baseball counterpart until the MLB granted San Diego a franchise, the Padres, in 1969.

The stadium was renamed Qualcomm Stadium in 1997, after Qualcomm Corporation bought the naming rights for $18 million giving more weight to the corporation-league relationship, becoming part of the corporate sponsorship stadiums. The Chargers made the move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017. They now play at the Dignity Health Sports Park while their stadium is being built.

Veterans Stadium

The Phillies and Eagles called Veterans Stadium home from 1971 to 2003. The stadium also hosted MLB All-Star games in 1976 and 1996. Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it was built as a way to keep the Phillies in town and give the Eagles, who were playing at University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field at the time, a new home.

Seating capacities were different for NFL games versus MLB games and at Veterans Stadium were 65,358 seats for football and 56,371 for baseball. The stadium was demolished in March 21, 2004. The Eagles now play at Lincoln Financial Field and the Phillies are at Citizens Bank Park, which are right next to where 'The Vet' used to stand.

Super Sky Point to Veterans Stadium, demolished on this date in 2004. You beautiful old concrete donut. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cCS5U6zkso — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 21, 2016

Three Rivers Stadium

Three Rivers Stadium was located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and housed the Pittsburgh Pirates and the city's NFL team the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 2000. In the 1990's the teams wanted to have their own stadium so they could generate separate and additional revenue. As previously discussed, teams wanted complete control of their stadium and wanted to also control the money coming in. Having your own place means generating more revenue from sponsorships and hosting other events and concerts as well.

Heinz Field, current home of the Steelers, and PNC Park, home of the Pirates, were built on either side of Three Rivers Stadium, giving both teams what they wanted and allowing them to stay in town. The stadium they shared was demolished in February of 2001.

Cincinnati Riverfront Stadium

Riverfront Stadium was home to the Cincinnati Reds from 1970 to 2002 and the Cincinnati Bengals played their home games there from 1970 to 1999.

This stadium was one of the many multi-purpose stadiums built in the 1960's and 1970's with cities looking to save money by building one home for two teams. The stadiums, unlike today, all looked pretty much the same with no added flare given to the shape or design. Riverfront Stadium did manage to solve the problem of needing different leveled seating for fans attending football games and baseball games, and created lower level seats that were wheeled out to make it more suitable for an NFL game.

The Reds now play at the Great American Ballpark and the Bengals play at Paul Brown Stadium. The move was once again a case of teams wanting their own place to call home.

NRG Astrodome

The NRG Astrodome, also often called the Houston Astrodome or Astrodome, was the world's first multi-purpose domed sports stadium and is located in Houston, Texas. The Astrodome is often called the "Eighth Wonder of the World" for its innovations and size.

The Astrodome in its football configuration. If you thought Hal McRae was tough, you really don’t want to be near second base when Earl Campbell breaks through a hole. pic.twitter.com/1QcsTfq2da — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 3, 2019

MLB's Houston Astros played there from the dome opening in 1965 until 1999 and NFL's Houston Oilers played there from 1968 to 1996 when they moved to Tennessee. The dome also was home to the Houston Rockets from 1971-1975 and hosted concerts, events and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Astros remained there until 1999 until packing up and moving to Enron Field which later was Minute Maid Park where they currently are.

Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium

Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium was initially built to lure in an MLB team and was successful when the Milwaukee Braves left Wisconsin and needed a new home. The Atlanta Braves played in the stadium in Atlanta, Georgia from 1966-1996 and the Atlanta Falcons played there from 1961 to 1991. The Falcons now play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium which is the farthest thing from "cookie cutter."

Kingdome

The Mariners called the Kingdome in Seattle, Washington home from 1977 to 1999. The Seattle Seahawks played there from 1976-1999 and the NBA team the Seattle SuperSonics, who are now the Oklahoma City Thunder, even played there from 1978-1985.

The concept of building a domed stadium for a football and baseball team was not an idea met with much enthusiasm at first, but the stadium plan was eventually passed. The longevity of the Astrodome was questioned and the owners of each team, as many did in the 1990's, threatened to move if they did not get their own stadium, and wanted them publicly funded.

The Mariners headed to Safeco Field, now T-Mobile Park, during the 1999 season and the Seahawks, now at CenturyLink Field, moved to Husky Stadium after the '99 season. The Kingdome was demolished in 2000.

Polo Grounds

Polo Grounds was the name given to the three stadiums located in Upper Manhattan, New York City which were mainly home to baseball and football games from 1880 to 1963.

The grounds saw many teams from the Players' League and National League New York Giants to the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. Between 1925-1955 the New York Football Giants called the grounds home and the New York Titans turned New York Jets resided there between 1960 and 1963. From the Polo Grounds the Giants and Jets both moved into baseball stadiums, with the Giants going to Yankee Stadium and the Jets heading to Shea Stadium.

Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is famous for being the home of the Cubs, but was also the home to NFL teams along the way and originally held the Chicago Whales of the Federal League in baseball. The Cubs have been there since 1916 but the stadium has also been home to the Tigers, Hammond Pros, Bears and Cardinals, who are now in Arizona, NFL teams as well.

Wrigley Field football configuration for the Chicago Bears. Not much room between the endzone and the wall. pic.twitter.com/c4ZKlmmJoL — 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙚𝙩 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩 (@HelmetAddict) May 2, 2019

The Chicago Bears have played at Soldier Field since 1971.

Yankee Stadium

The original Yankee Stadium went through some famous changes over the years, but the iconic baseball stadium was not just about baseball. The stadium housed NFL teams called the Yankees, the Americans and the Yanks before taking in the New York Giants from 1956-1973 after their move from Polo Grounds and Yale Bowl.

The Giants now share MetLife Stadium with the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Shea Stadium



Shea Stadium in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City, was home to the New York Jets and New York Mets for a while. The Jets played there from 1964 to 1983 while the Mets called Shea home for 45 seasons from 1964 to 2008.

Unlike many other multi-purpose stadiums of the time, Shea used grass rather than artificial turf. She also had moving seats that accommodated for NFL games. The Mets now play at Citi Field and the Jets play at MetLife Stadium.

Cleveland Municipal Stadium

Cleveland Municipal Stadium opened in 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio and was one of the first multi-purpose stadiums. It was home to the Cleveland Indians of the MLB and the Browns, Rams and Indians of the NFL. When the stadium first opened, it had no baseball team associated with it, but the Indians soon called it home.

Great shot of Cleveland Municipal Stadium with both #Browns and #Indians field prep -->> pic.twitter.com/KrBYPkmW — Browns Creative (@sportdesign) May 4, 2012

Due to low attendance numbers from the Indians the team proposed and eventually was granted a new stadium, Progressive Field where they still play. The Browns moved to Baltimore after playing their last game at Cleveland Stadium in 1996, but the Browns were resurrected in 1999 and now play at FirstEnergy Stadium.