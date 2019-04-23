NFL Mock Draft 2019: Cardinals pick Kyler Murray, trade Josh Rosen in live CBS Sports HQ mock draft show

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 PAYDS

4361 RUYDS

1001 INTS

7 TDS

54 Barton Simmons: Kyler Murray is the best player in the draft. Let's not overthink this thing ... He's a perfect fit for that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

14 TFL

6 SACKS

4 FF

1 Jamey Eisenberg: He's the best player in this draft. He's the guy that can be a difference maker on the defensive line ... This player in Bosa makes us that much better.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Josh Allen LB Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

88 TFL

21.5 SACKS

17 FF

5 Will Brinson: I decided to move up and pull the trigger ... I think a team like the Jets would be very willing to move down for ... not a ransom. And that's sort of what Detroit was thinking here when they fell in love with Josh Allen putting him on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Quinnen Williams DL Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

71 TFL

19.5 SACKS

8 PD

1 Ryan Wilson: I am not passing on Quinnen Williams ... Quinnen Williams just makes too much sense. You could argue that he's the best player in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

123 TFL

12 SACKS

3 PD

6 Bryant McFadden: I believe White has a higher ceiling than (Kwon) Alexander ... This guy is a stud. He's an impactful player, Day 1 starter. Book it.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 PAYDS

4831 RUYDS

108 INTS

8 TDS

54 Danny Kanell: We got the safer play at quarterback in Dwayne Haskins ... We need a franchise quarterback of the future so we're taking it in Dwyane Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ed Oliver DT Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

54 TFL

14.5 SACKS

3 PD

2 Pete Prisco: You get one of the dominant defensive players in this draft. The guy can get up the field as quick as anybody -- I know he's a little light -- but there are comparisons to Aaron Donald.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Jawaan Taylor OL Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 Will Brinson: I think that if you're gonna have that franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, it's incumbent upon you to get some protection for him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Montez Sweat DE Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

8 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

53 TFL

14.5 SACKS

12 FF

1 Jamey Eisenberg: Landing Montez Sweat, while not necessarily a huge need ... It's more of a luxury pick of taking the best player available at this spot, because he's a star.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 PAYDS

3498 RUYDS

175 INTS

8 TDS

34 Danny Kanell: I think this looks like another whiff for John Elway ... Paxton Lynch was a complete bust ... I just feel like this is the perfect example of a player who scouts and GMs have fallen in love with when you just see him in person and he's slinging the ball around.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Brian Burns DE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

52 TFL

15.5 SACKS

10 FF

3 Ryan Wilson: He's a sideline to sideline guy despite that size and that weight, and I think he immediately helps the rush game that was invisible last year once they got rid of Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

66 TFL

8.5 SACKS

4.5 PD

4 Pete Prisco: Now I get a sideline to sideline thumper, and a guy who can really play linebacker ... If I can get Devin Bush and add him to that defense, Mike Pettine has a lot of toys to play with when you consider the young corners outside.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jonah Williams OL Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 Danny Kanell: Let's start working on our offensive line so when we do get a quarterback down the road he'll be protected ... A guy that's gonna step in ready-made to play in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Wilkins DT Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

51 TFL

14 SACKS

5.5 PD

2 Bryant McFadden: In your division you're playing against Cam Newton twice a year, you're playing against Drew Brees twice a year ... And you'd better find ways to put pressure on those elite quarterbacks ... Now you got a guy that can be a three-down lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 PAYDS

2674 RUYDS

319 INTS

9 TDS

25 Will Brinson: These quarterback picks, the Redskins and the Broncos feel like 2011 all over again where teams in need reach instead of grabbing the good defensive talent on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

55 TFL

20 SACKS

11.5 FF

3 Will Brinson: This is a team that prided itself for so long on a defensive line to get after the passer ... They've done some nice things in terms of bringing some under-the-radar veterans ... They need a pure pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 17 From From Cleveland Browns Rashan Gary DL Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

9 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

38 TFL

6.5 SACKS

3.5 FF

0 Danny Kanell: Outstanding player, Ryan Wilson I saw earlier had him mocked up at No. 4 ... It's worth the risk taking him at this point in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 18 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 REC

49 REYDS

760 YDS/REC

15.5 TDS

7 Ryan Wilson: It's a great thing to happen for Mike Zimmer for sure, and certainly Kirk Cousins as well ... He's the most versatile tight end in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 Pete Prisco: They need to do everything they can this year to make Marcus Mariota work, and I think adding a tight end who can catch the football like Noah Fant can would make a lot of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Johnathan Abram S Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

43 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

99 INTS

2 PD

5 FF

1 Bryant McFadden: When you talk about the Steelers defense when they were doing good things, it was attitude. That's the thing that I love about Jonathan Abram: He has the attitude, he has the 'it' factor, he believes in himself.

Round 1 - Pick 21 D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 REC

26 REYDS

569 YDS/REC

21.9 TDS

5 Jamey Eisenberg: You have to give Russell Wilson weapons if you're going to pay him what you just paid him. Tyler Lockett had a great season, he was the speed guy, that's why we're passing on Marquise Brown, they have that speed already on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 REC

75 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

17.6 TDS

10 Danny Kanell: When he is on the field he is lightning in a bottle. Can pop the top off defenses, but also can make ... these little slip screens.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Andre Dillard OL Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 Barton Simmons: Andre Dillard, all he did was pass protect at Washington State ... He's a guy that can come in right away and play, play well and protect [Deshaun Watson].

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Justin Layne CB Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

47 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

72 INTS

1 PD

15 FF

0 Ryan Wilson: He's a press corner. He can play zone, he can do everything you want him to do. He still has some things to work on, because this is a relatively new position for him.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 TACKLES

63 TFL

18 SACKS

2 PD

4 Will Brinson: Coming off an ACL tear, understanding that this is not a clean draft pick. This is a 'let's get a guy on a discount' because of when he suffered an injury. This is an explosive playmaker who can get in the backfield, who can be really dangerous in terms of rushing from the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

36 TFL

7 SACKS

1.5 PD

3 Pete Prisco: When you look at Dexter Lawrence, I've had scouts and personnel compare him to Kris Jenkins ... He has that type of ability to get inside, pressure the quarterback, and he's a massive man.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 Ryan Wilson: You have Josh Rosen, who also had no one blocking for him Arizona, and now you add a right tackle in Cody Ford who was absolutely dominant -- played in one of the best offensive lines in football along with Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jerry Tillery DL Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

31 POSITION RNK

7 TACKLES

28 TFL

8.5 SACKS

7 FF

2 Jamey Eisenberg: This is a defensive line that still needs some help ... I like what he brings to the table and I like helping out this Chargers defense that should complement what should be one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Byron Murphy DB Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Kansas City Chiefs PROSPECT RNK

26 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

58 INTS

4 PD

13 FF

1 Bryant McFadden: The one knock on their team was what? Defense. Especially the pass defense ... When I look at Byron Murphy ... He's very very instinctive, he has that quick-twitch muscle that you love to see from your cornerbacks, I think this is a guy that can be a big-time player.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Parris Campbell WR Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

51 POSITION RNK

8 REC

90 REYDS

1063 YDS/REC

11.8 TDS

12 Pete Prisco: Parris Campbell can fly. I thought he was misused at Ohio State, he can run, he should be used on the outside a little bit more. I think he can inside and play in the slot as well.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaylon Ferguson DE Louisiana Tech - Sr - 6'5 / 259 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

56 POSITION RNK

6 TACKLES

65 TFL

26 SACKS

17.5 FF

2 Danny Kanell: The biggest knock against him is the competition he played against, but how often do we see players get overlooked because they weren't playing in the SEC? I love this kid, I think he's gonna come in a perfect fit in a talent-rich defense where he's gonna get a lot of good matchups.