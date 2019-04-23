NFL Mock Draft 2019: Cardinals pick Kyler Murray, trade Josh Rosen in live CBS Sports HQ mock draft show

Check out all the picks made by our roster of NFL experts during the two-hour mock draft special

The CBS Sports HQ live draft show featured two hours of picks, trades, analysis and even some surprises. One pick that didn't surprise was at No. 1, where the Arizona Cardinals took Kyler Murray (despite Pete Prisco disagreeing with the selection). Among the 32 first-rounders, four quarterbacks in total went off the board, but it was the pass rushers and defensive linemen who led the way; both groups had six players taken. Next up, offensive line and wide receivers (four each), tight ends, linebackers and cornerbacks (two each), and safety (one). 

There were also several trades: the Lions traded up from No. 8 to No. 3 to grab edge rusher Josh Allen and the Jets moved back to grab right tackle Jawaan Taylor. And the Raiders, flushed with four of the first 35 selections, moved up from No. 24 to No. 11 to get a much-needed pass rusher. In exchange, they sent the Bengals picks No. 27 and 35. Cincinnati, by the way, wasn't done making deals, trading for a new franchise quarterback: Josh Rosen.

You can check out the results of the entire live mock draft below. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
Barton Simmons: Kyler Murray is the best player in the draft. Let's not overthink this thing ... He's a perfect fit for that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
Jamey Eisenberg: He's the best player in this draft. He's the guy that can be a difference maker on the defensive line ... This player in Bosa makes us that much better.
Round 1 - Pick 3
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FF
5
Will Brinson: I decided to move up and pull the trigger ... I think a team like the Jets would be very willing to move down for ... not a ransom. And that's sort of what Detroit was thinking here when they fell in love with Josh Allen putting him on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
Ryan Wilson: I am not passing on Quinnen Williams ... Quinnen Williams just makes too much sense. You could argue that he's the best player in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
Bryant McFadden: I believe White has a higher ceiling than (Kwon) Alexander ... This guy is a stud. He's an impactful player, Day 1 starter. Book it.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
Danny Kanell: We got the safer play at quarterback in Dwayne Haskins ... We need a franchise quarterback of the future so we're taking it in Dwyane Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
Pete Prisco: You get one of the dominant defensive players in this draft. The guy can get up the field as quick as anybody -- I know he's a little light -- but there are comparisons to Aaron Donald.
Round 1 - Pick 8
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
Will Brinson: I think that if you're gonna have that franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, it's incumbent upon you to get some protection for him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
Jamey Eisenberg: Landing Montez Sweat, while not necessarily a huge need ... It's more of a luxury pick of taking the best player available at this spot, because he's a star.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
Danny Kanell: I think this looks like another whiff for John Elway ... Paxton Lynch was a complete bust ... I just feel like this is the perfect example of a player who scouts and GMs have fallen in love with when you just see him in person and he's slinging the ball around.
Round 1 - Pick 11
  Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
Ryan Wilson: He's a sideline to sideline guy despite that size and that weight, and I think he immediately helps the rush game that was invisible last year once they got rid of Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
Pete Prisco: Now I get a sideline to sideline thumper, and a guy who can really play linebacker ... If I can get Devin Bush and add him to that defense, Mike Pettine has a lot of toys to play with when you consider the young corners outside.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
Danny Kanell: Let's start working on our offensive line so when we do get a quarterback down the road he'll be protected ... A guy that's gonna step in ready-made to play in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
Bryant McFadden: In your division you're playing against Cam Newton twice a year, you're playing against Drew Brees twice a year ... And you'd better find ways to put pressure on those elite quarterbacks ... Now you got a guy that can be a three-down lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
Will Brinson: These quarterback picks, the Redskins and the Broncos feel like 2011 all over again where teams in need reach instead of grabbing the good defensive talent on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
Will Brinson: This is a team that prided itself for so long on a defensive line to get after the passer ... They've done some nice things in terms of bringing some under-the-radar veterans ... They need a pure pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
9 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
38 		TFL
6.5 		SACKS
3.5 		FF
0
Danny Kanell: Outstanding player, Ryan Wilson I saw earlier had him mocked up at No. 4 ... It's worth the risk taking him at this point in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
Ryan Wilson: It's a great thing to happen for Mike Zimmer for sure, and certainly Kirk Cousins as well ... He's the most versatile tight end in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
Pete Prisco: They need to do everything they can this year to make Marcus Mariota work, and I think adding a tight end who can catch the football like Noah Fant can would make a lot of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Johnathan Abram S
Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
43 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
99 		INTS
2 		PD
5 		FF
1
Bryant McFadden: When you talk about the Steelers defense when they were doing good things, it was attitude. That's the thing that I love about Jonathan Abram: He has the attitude, he has the 'it' factor, he believes in himself.
Round 1 - Pick 21
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
Jamey Eisenberg: You have to give Russell Wilson weapons if you're going to pay him what you just paid him. Tyler Lockett had a great season, he was the speed guy, that's why we're passing on Marquise Brown, they have that speed already on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
Danny Kanell: When he is on the field he is lightning in a bottle. Can pop the top off defenses, but also can make ... these little slip screens.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
Barton Simmons: Andre Dillard, all he did was pass protect at Washington State ... He's a guy that can come in right away and play, play well and protect [Deshaun Watson].
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
47 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
72 		INTS
1 		PD
15 		FF
0
Ryan Wilson: He's a press corner. He can play zone, he can do everything you want him to do. He still has some things to work on, because this is a relatively new position for him.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
Will Brinson: Coming off an ACL tear, understanding that this is not a clean draft pick. This is a 'let's get a guy on a discount' because of when he suffered an injury. This is an explosive playmaker who can get in the backfield, who can be really dangerous in terms of rushing from the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
Pete Prisco: When you look at Dexter Lawrence, I've had scouts and personnel compare him to Kris Jenkins ... He has that type of ability to get inside, pressure the quarterback, and he's a massive man.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
Ryan Wilson: You have Josh Rosen, who also had no one blocking for him Arizona, and now you add a right tackle in Cody Ford who was absolutely dominant -- played in one of the best offensive lines in football along with Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		FF
2
Jamey Eisenberg: This is a defensive line that still needs some help ... I like what he brings to the table and I like helping out this Chargers defense that should complement what should be one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FF
1
Bryant McFadden: The one knock on their team was what? Defense. Especially the pass defense ... When I look at Byron Murphy ... He's very very instinctive, he has that quick-twitch muscle that you love to see from your cornerbacks, I think this is a guy that can be a big-time player.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
51 		POSITION RNK
8
REC
90 		REYDS
1063 		YDS/REC
11.8 		TDS
12
Pete Prisco: Parris Campbell can fly. I thought he was misused at Ohio State, he can run, he should be used on the outside a little bit more. I think he can inside and play in the slot as well.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jaylon Ferguson DE
Louisiana Tech - Sr - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
56 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
65 		TFL
26 		SACKS
17.5 		FF
2
Danny Kanell: The biggest knock against him is the competition he played against, but how often do we see players get overlooked because they weren't playing in the SEC? I love this kid, I think he's gonna come in a perfect fit in a talent-rich defense where he's gonna get a lot of good matchups.
Round 1 - Pick 32
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
34 		POSITION RNK
4
REC
73 		REYDS
1088 		YDS/REC
14.9 		TDS
11
Danny Kanell: Tom Brady needs weapons, something they've overlooked for some time in New England because I think they take him for granted sometimes, so I do like it from that standpoint.
