NFL Mock Draft 2019: Cardinals pick Kyler Murray, trade Josh Rosen in live CBS Sports HQ mock draft show
Check out all the picks made by our roster of NFL experts during the two-hour mock draft special
The CBS Sports HQ live draft show featured two hours of picks, trades, analysis and even some surprises. One pick that didn't surprise was at No. 1, where the Arizona Cardinals took Kyler Murray (despite Pete Prisco disagreeing with the selection). Among the 32 first-rounders, four quarterbacks in total went off the board, but it was the pass rushers and defensive linemen who led the way; both groups had six players taken. Next up, offensive line and wide receivers (four each), tight ends, linebackers and cornerbacks (two each), and safety (one).
There were also several trades: the Lions traded up from No. 8 to No. 3 to grab edge rusher Josh Allen and the Jets moved back to grab right tackle Jawaan Taylor. And the Raiders, flushed with four of the first 35 selections, moved up from No. 24 to No. 11 to get a much-needed pass rusher. In exchange, they sent the Bengals picks No. 27 and 35. Cincinnati, by the way, wasn't done making deals, trading for a new franchise quarterback: Josh Rosen.
You can check out the results of the entire live mock draft below.
And remember, CBS Sports HQ will be covering the 2019 NFL Draft live from beginning to end starting Thursday, April 25, and 8 p.m. ET. Here's how you can find CBS Sports HQ 24/7:
- On your computer at CBSSportsHQ.com
- On your phone or tablet using the CBS Sports app
- On your streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire
OK, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Burns DE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Johnathan Abram S
Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Byron Murphy DB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jaylon Ferguson DE
Louisiana Tech - Sr - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
