NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 10 underdog

In an unpredictable season where NFL underdogs are winning so frequently, there are plenty of opportunities to land a big payday in Week 10. And if you want to go big and bet on an underdog this week, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.



Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for over 18 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Roberts has covered the Las Vegas sports betting industry over the past decade and knows when NFL lines are way off.



In fact, in his past 17 NFL picks, Roberts has been dead-on 13 times -- an insane 76 percent cash rate.



Roberts has identified multiple money-line plays that will lead to huge payoffs in Week 10, and he's sharing them over at SportsLine.



One we'll give away: Roberts likes the Redskins to win outright at home against the Vikings. They're getting +120, meaning a $100 bet would return $120.



The first-place Vikings are riding a four-game win streak behind the No. 4-ranked defense allowing just 16.9 points per game. But their current win streak features modest victories against the Bears, Packers (mostly without Aaron Rodgers), Ravens and Browns.

What do all those teams have in common? How about ragged quarterbacks leading lost offenses? Kirk Cousins isn't in that category; his offense is averaging 22 points and the Redskins are fresh off a huge road win at Seattle.



And Roberts isn't forgetting about Washington's last meeting against the Vikings, a 26-20 home victory. Take the Redskins +120 and start your Sunday off in the black.



Roberts is going even bigger with his Underdog of the Week. He has identified a strong underdog that is in a must-win situation. Vegas gives them no shot at an upset, but Roberts strongly disagrees. Anybody who grabs this team now will set themselves up for an even bigger payday.



Roberts also knows there's a critical factor no one is thinking about that ultimately leads to this big upset. And he's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.



So what is Micah Roberts' underdog money-line play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which favorite is about to fall hard, all from the man who's a scorching 13-4 in his past 17 NFL picks, and find out.