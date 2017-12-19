NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 16 underdog

With just two weeks to go in the NFL, motivations are all over the map. Some teams are playing for their playoff lives, others for pride. Others have clinched postseason berths and have more to think about, like injury risks. It's a prime opportunity to find that underdog gem.

Before you lock in your picks, get behind someone who has a history of breaking games down with success, who has been in huddles as a player and who has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.

So if you want to go big and bet on an underdog this week, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt played running back and has earned the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook." As CEO of Football Gameplan, he watches more game film than a lot of coaches. That's where he spots tendencies he can exploit.

The result: Hunt has hit on 37 of his past 61 NFL picks. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

With NFL Week 16 on the horizon, Hunt has zeroed in on several live underdogs he says will win outright. We can tell you that one of them is Cincinnati (+185), a home underdog to the Lions.

It has been a disappointing season for the Bengals (5-9), who had playoff aspirations after a five-year postseason streak was snapped in 2016. But things did not come together. Cincy ranks dead last in both rushing offense and rushing defense.

Despite that, the Bengals have considerable talent and will be playing with extra motivation in their home finale. It will also reportedly be the final home game for longtime coach Marvin Lewis.

Wide receiver A.J. Green needs 20 yards to reach 1,000 for the sixth time in seven seasons. Green and quarterback Andy Dalton will match up with a Lions defense that ranks 28th against the pass.

Detroit is a long shot in the NFC playoff race, but this isn't the team that can take advantage of Cincy's run woes, ranking second-to-last in rushing and below average in stopping it.

Hunt is going even bigger with his Underdog of the Week, however. He has identified a huge dog that has been written off by many, but still has something to play for. Hunt says they'll show up in a big way in Week 16. Anybody who grabs this team now will set themselves up for a sweet payout. And you'll look like a genius to your friends.

Hunt is relying on a critical factor that no one is thinking about that ultimately leads to this upset. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.

So what is Emory Hunt's underdog money-line play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which favorite is about to fall hard, all from the football insider who's on a 37-24 NFL run, and find out.