NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 17 underdog

Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players.



Dragiev has been all over the NFL in the past few weeks. In fact, he's on a red-hot 19-9 run against the spread.



Last week, Dragiev took a pair of underdogs, and both won straight-up: the Seahawks and 49ers.



One of them is Tampa Bay (+250), a home underdog to the Saints.



The Bucs will face a Saints team that has locked up a playoff berth, and Tampa Bay has improved with Jameis Winston back in action. Dragiev believes the Bucs can win straight-up.



These two teams met on Nov. 5, a 30-10 Saints romp. Winston left that game with shoulder soreness and the Saints outgained the Bucs 407-200.



The Saints can win the NFC South with a victory or a Carolina loss, but it remains to be seen how critical that is to the team, or if New Orleans will rest a few of its veterans on Sunday.



The Buccaneers have lost five straight, but the past three have each been decided by three points.



QB Jameis Winston is, statistically speaking, having his best season. Despite a lingering shoulder issue, the third-year pro has 18 TDs and eight INTs in 12 games. And he's playing better after resting that shoulder for three weeks in November.



In four games played in December, Winston has a passer rating of 114.5, nearly 25 points better than any other month.



