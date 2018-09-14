NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 2 underdog

Six NFL underdogs won their games outright opening week. Expert handicapper Mike Tierney picked two outright upsets, and nailed them both, so you'll definitely want to hear what he's picking for Week 2. No one knows the NFL like the "Top Dog." A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league, and excels both against the spread and straight-up.



He knows a good upset pick when he sees one. He absolutely crushed both of is upset picks in Week 1, taking the Bengals (+3), who won at 34-23 at the Colts, and the Dolphins (+1.5), who won 27-20 at the Titans.



Now Tierney has studied the matchups and revealed a pair of confident upset picks for Week 2. We can tell you he is once again on the Dolphins, a three-point underdog at the Jets. A $100 wager on Miami would net you $130. He also has an even-more confident upset pick, posted exclusively at SportsLine.



While the return of Colts QB Andrew Luck grabbed the headlines in Indianapolis last Sunday, Miami QB Ryan Tannehill was just as good in his first game since 2016. In his first action since a torn ACL ended his 2017 season before it began, Tannehill went 20-for-28 passing for 230 yards and two TDs as the Dolphins upset the Titans 27-20 in Miami.



Tannehill will again have to settle for Page 2, as he'll face the New York Jets and QB Sam Darnold. The heralded rookie overcame a pick-six on his first career pass to lead the Jets to a 48-17 blowout win over the Lions on Monday Night Football.



But while New York tends to cover at home (9-2 ATS in last 11), it's usually as the underdog -- the Jets have won just five of those games outright.



His other underdog pick is a team many experts, and Vegas oddsmakers, are overlooking, but Tierney points to two critical x-factors that he says turn this underdog into a favorite.



So what is Mike Tierney's NFL underdog pick of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which underdog team shocks the world in Week 2, all from the expert who has crushed the sportsbooks with his NFL picks, and find out.