NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 3 underdog

NFL expert handicapper Mike Tierney has become a master at finding the right underdogs to back. He has done it with success in the opening two weeks of the 2018 NFL season, so you'll definitely want to hear his NFL Underdogs of the Week for Week 3. No one knows the NFL like the "Top Dog," the national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league, and excels both against the spread and straight-up.

And he knows a good upset pick when he sees one. He absolutely crushed both of his NFL upset picks in Week 1, taking the Bengals (a +3 underdog), who won at 34-23 at the Colts, and the Dolphins (+1.5), who won 27-20 at the Titans. In Week 2, he picked the Dolphins again straight-up (+3) against the Jets. Miami led 20-0 at halftime in a 20-12 victory, another easy winner for Tierney and his followers.

Now Tierney has studied the matchups and revealed a pair of confident upset picks for Week 3. We can tell you one of those teams is the Cowboys, 1.5-point underdogs at the Seahawks. He also has an even-more confident upset pick, posted exclusively at SportsLine.

Tierney knows Dallas' offense has been underwhelming, but it likely won't need to pile on the points against a Seahawks team that's managed just 28 points so far this season. One big reason for the lack of scoring for Seattle, and potentially a big issue for Sunday, is the offensive line's inability to give Russell Wilson much protection. Wilson has been sacked 12 times through two games, the most in the NFL.

That plays right into the strength of the Cowboys' defense. Dallas has sacked opposing QBs nine times, second-most in the league, and has allowed only 29 points, third-fewest.

"In Week 1, they silenced Carolina QB Cam Newton (161 passing yards, no TDs.) They followed up by corralling Giants RB Saquon Barkley (11 rushes, 28 yards)," Tierney told SportsLine. "If Dallas QB Dak Prescott can generate 20 points, that should suffice for a mild upset."

His other underdog pick is a team many experts, and Vegas oddsmakers, are overlooking, but Tierney points to two critical x-factors that he says turn this underdog into a favorite.

So what is Mike Tierney's NFL underdog pick of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which underdog team shocks the world in Week 3, all from the expert who has crushed the sportsbooks with his NFL picks, and find out.