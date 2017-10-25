NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 8 underdog

It has been the year of the underdog in the NFL. Through six weeks, underdogs were destroying the books, going 54-35 against the spread.

Week 7 began with yet another underdog winning straight up as the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-30 on "Thursday Night Football."

In an unpredictable season where NFL underdogs are winning so frequently, there are plenty of opportunities to land a big payday in Week 8. And if you want to go big and bet on an underdog this week, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt played running back and has earned the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook." As CEO of Football Gameplan, he watches more game film than a lot of coaches. That's where he spots tendencies he can exploit.

In his past 16 NFL picks, Hunt has been dead-on 12 times -- an insane 75 percent cash rate.

Hunt has identified multiple money-line plays that will lead to huge payoffs in Week 8, and he's sharing them over at SportsLine.

One we'll give away: Hunt loves the Raiders again, this time to win outright against the Bills in Buffalo. They're getting +140, meaning a $100 bet would return $140. The Raiders are coming off a walk-off win against their division rival and will benefit from the extra time to prepare for Buffalo's dangerous ground game.

And Hunt isn't forgetting about Oakland's 14-point victory over the Bills the last time these two teams met. Take Oakland +140 and start your Sunday off in the black.

Hunt is going even bigger with his Underdog of the Week, however. He has identified a strong underdog that doesn't have a winning record, but has broken out offensively in recent weeks. Vegas gives them no shot at an upset, but Hunt disagrees. Anybody who grabs this team now will set themselves up for an even bigger payday.

Hunt also knows there's a critical factor that no one is thinking about that ultimately leads to this big upset. And he's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.

So what is Emory Hunt's underdog money-line play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which heavy favorite is about to fall hard, all from the man who's a blistering 12-4 in his past 16 NFL picks, and find out.