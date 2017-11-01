NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 9 underdog

In an unpredictable season where NFL underdogs are winning so frequently, there are plenty of opportunities to land a big payday in Week 9. And if you want to go big and bet on an underdog this week, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.



Hunt played running back and earned the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook." As CEO of Football Gameplan, he watches more game film than a lot of coaches. That's where he spots tendencies he can exploit.



In his past 21 NFL picks, Hunt has been dead-on 15 times -- an unbelievable 71 percent cash rate.



Hunt has identified multiple money-line plays that will lead to huge payoffs in Week 9, and he's sharing them over at SportsLine.



One we'll give away: Hunt loves the Giants to win outright at home against the Rams. They're getting +180, meaning a $100 bet would return $180. The Giants are coming off a much-needed bye week and will rely on their pressure-style defense to stunt Jared Goff and the Rams' passing game.



Hunt isn't forgetting about the Giants' recent success against the Rams, winning seven straight in the series. And don't forget these same Giants stunned the Broncos on the road two games ago. Take New York +180 and start your Sunday off in the black.



Hunt is going even bigger with his Underdog of the Week, however. He has identified a strong underdog that is in a must-win situation. Vegas gives them no shot at an upset, but Hunt disagrees. Anybody who grabs this team now will set themselves up for an even bigger payout.



Hunt also knows there's a critical factor that no one is thinking about that ultimately leads to this big upset. And he's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.



So what is Emory Hunt's underdog money-line play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which favorite is about to fall hard, all from the man who's a scorching 15-6 in his past 21 NFL picks, and find out.