NFL money line, top picks against the spread, best Week 5 underdog

Week 4 of the NFL season saw plenty of huge paydays for anybody who was bold enough to bet the money line on some big upsets.

The Bills, +338 against the Falcons, won outright. Anyone who bet $100 on Buffalo won $338.

Another underdog that won last week: The Texans beat the division-rival Titans and scored a franchise-record 57 points in the process. The Texans were +125, and SportsLine NFL prognosticator Dan Cypra called the upset. Amazingly, it was his third winning underdog pick in a row.

On SportsLine's Facebook Live, Cypra also called both the Colts (+115) and Jets (+210) downing favorites in Week 3. Anyone who bet with him won big.

Part of his success: Cypra has been immersed in football for almost 20 years. He's seen plenty of bad beats and undervalued teams, and knows when to strike.

He wouldn't be surprised to see the Bears win as field goal underdogs this week against the Dalvin Cook-less Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford might return, but Minnesota will still be without Cook, who was third in the NFL rushing yards and averaging 4.8 per carry.

The Bears beat the Steelers at home two weeks ago as touchdown underdogs. And in their home opener, they almost downed the defending NFC champion Falcons. The Bears have scored as many points at home as their opponents, whereas away from Soldier Field, they're getting outscored by an average of 21.5. And rookie QB Mitch Trubisky makes his first pro start after looking sharp in the preseason.

Cypra is going even bigger with his Underdog of the Week, however. He's identified a lethal dog that Vegas is completely undervaluing. In fact, Cypra knows the line on their game is way off. Anybody who grabs this team now will set themselves up for an even bigger payday.

He also knows there's a critical factor that no one is thinking about that ultimately leads to this big upset. And SportsLine expert Heath Cummings, who already called upsets by the Rams and Redskins this season, agrees with him.

So what is Dan Cypra's underdog money line play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which underdog is about to shock the NFL, all from the prognosticator who has called three straight underdog wins, and find out.