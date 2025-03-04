Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having quite the year. From a deep playoff run, to an engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld and the NFL MVP Award, the 28-year-old hasn't seemed to stop. Allen is now following in the footsteps of his fiancée and will be taking his talents to the entertainment world.

Allen signed with entertainment production studio Skydance Sports and the former first-round pick will develop scripted, unscripted and branded content with the company, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The quarterback said one reason he's venturing into this new field goes back to a slogan he used during his MVP acceptance speech: "Be good, do good."

As one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Allen has the ability to reach many people and plans to capitalize on that fact to "do good." Allen hints of what kind of content he plans to create, saying it will be motivational.

"I'm excited to partner with a world class organization like Skydance Sports to further my creative ambitions through storytelling," Allen said. "Utilizing my platform to do good and be good is very important to me, and Skydance is an excellent partner, who can help me achieve this goal, through the creation of compelling content that aims to inspire."

Specifics of the projects he's working on have yet to be revealed.

"Josh has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and skilled players in the NFL," head of Skydance Sports Jason Reed said. "Not only is he a uniquely talented player, he is an amazing human being. His vision, determination, and creativity make him a force off the field as well as on, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him as be builds his business outside of the game."

Skydance Sports was formed by Skydance, David Ellison's entertainment studio and the NFL in 2022.