NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has found a surprise workout partner: He's throwing passes to Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown doesn't currently have an NFL team to play for, but he has found some NFL players to work out with this offseason, and in an interesting twist, one of those players just happens to be reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.

That's right, the Ravens quarterback has been keeping his arm in shape by throwing passes to the free agent receiver. Of course, the fact that Brown is working out with Jackson probably shouldn't be that surprising, and that's because they have one big thing that ties them together: Brown's cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, is a Ravens receiver and as you can see below, he was also at Wednesday's workout.

Although the three players look like they're having a good time, this kind of public workout probably isn't exactly what you want to see if you're the Ravens, who would probably prefer to see their star quarterback social distancing from others.

The workout with the Brown cousins and Jackson took place in South Florida and also included former Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, who will likely be a first-round pick in this year's draft. During the workout, Jeudy actually did an interview with Rich Eisen, and apparently, he was wowed by what he saw from Antonio Brown.

"(Antonio Brown) looks good," Brown said of the 31-year-old. "He looks like he could play another eight, nine, 10 years."

Jackson and Antonio Brown definitely looked like they had some chemistry during the workout. As a matter of fact, here's the MVP throwing a 50-yard touchdown to the former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots receiver.

Although Brown would like to return to the NFL, there's no guarantee that that's going to happen anytime soon. If he gets signed, there's a chance he could be suspended by the league before he's allowed to play a single down. Not only is the NFL currently investigating allegations of sexual assault against Brown, but the receiver is also under investigation by the league following an incident where he allegedly sent intimidating text messages to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct. More recently, Brown had an arrest warrant filed for him in January on charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary.

Despite all those troubles, Brown is hoping to sign with a team at some point before the start of the 2020 season.

"Yeah, man, I'm ready to get out there and show people what I can do," Brown told 102.5 The Bone in mid-March, via PFT. "I've been missing for a couple months, so I'm excited, man, to get back, to get back to what I love and get back to doing what I like to do."

Unfortunately for Brown, he's likely not going to be able to work out with Jackson much longer -- at least in Florida -- and that's because the state has issued a 30-day stay-at-home order as a reaction to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. The order kicks in on Thursday night and once that happens, residents and visitors in the state will be required to stay indoors unless they're providing "essential services or activities."