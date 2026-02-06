This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Friday! Carter Bahns here with your morning newsletter as we enter one of the biggest sports weekends of the entire year. Not only do the 2026 Winter Olympics open today, but Super Bowl 60 is also nearly upon us. We will also see the immediate fallout of the NBA trade deadline and witness a handful of massive college basketball games. We'll cover all of that before we get on with our day, but we have to start with the NFL Honors. The league announced its MVP and revealed a five-man Hall of Fame class last night.

Oh, and keep your eyes out for a special Super Bowl edition of newsletter, which will hit your inbox Sunday morning and provide a rundown of everything you could possibly need to know about the big game.

Onward.

🏆 Five things to know Friday

🏀 Do not miss this: NBA trade deadline winners and losers

Getty Images

With their three moves in three days, the Clippers won the NBA trade deadline, according to James Herbert. Not only did they turn a 36-year-old James Harden into a 26-year-old Darius Garland, but they also added Benedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and up to three picks by shipping Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Pacers. Their salary dump with the Chris Paul trade was a plus, too.

Herbert: "The front office completely reoriented the franchise, prioritizing the future over the remainder of this season. They were the kind of moves you'd expect from the most disappointing team in the league, not the hottest one. They were also two of the best trades that any team made at the deadline."

The Clippers were not the only team to make big splashes at the deadline. The Pacers were winners in their own right in upgrading at center with the Zubac addition. But not every franchise came out ahead. Here are the other winners and losers on the trade market, according to Sam Quinn.

Winners: Clippers, Pacers, Celtics, Timberwolves

Losers: Wizards, Kings, Heat

🏅 The 2026 Winter Olympics open today!

Getty Images

Four years of waiting are over. The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games will officially begin today when the participating delegations congregate at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium for the Opening Ceremony. Here's where to watch the festivities, including the lighting of the Olympic flame, the Parade of Nations and the artistic portion -- which will include performances from Mariah Carey, Laura Pausini, Andrea Bocelli and more legends.

A few events got underway in the days leading up to the opening ceremony. Team USA's mixed doubles curling squad is already in the midst of its round robin tournament, and the women's hockey team defeated Czechia in a 5-1 rout yesterday to open the preliminary round.

Stick with us throughout the Winter Olympics and keep our medal count page bookmarked to stay up to date with the results of every event.

Here are a few last-minute storylines to get you ready for the Winter Games:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏅 Figure skating team event: Rhythm dance, 3:55 a.m. on USA Network

🏅 Curling mixed doubles: United States vs. Canada, 4:05 a.m. on Peacock

🏅 Figure skating team event: Women's short program, 7:35 a.m. on USA Network

🏅 Curling mixed doubles: United States vs Czechia, 8:35 a.m. on Peacock

🏅 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, 2 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Nottingham Forest at Leeds United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⛳ WM Phoenix Open, second round, 3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 Loyola Chicago at Davidson, 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Knicks at Pistons, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 No. 3 Uconn at No. 22 St. John's (M), 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Clippers at Kings, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

Saturday

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

🏅 Curling mixed doubles: United States vs. Great Britain, 8:35 a.m. on Peacock

⚽ Sunderland at Arsenal, 10 a.m. on Peacock

🏅 Women's hockey: United States vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m. on USA Network

🏀 No. 9 Nebraska at Rutgers (M), Noon on Big Ten Network

🏀 Butler at No. 1 Uconn (W), Noon on FS1

⚽ Napoli at Genoa, Noon on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏀 Oregon at No. 12 Purdue (M), 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏅 Curling mixed doubles: United States vs. Korea, 1:05 p.m. on Peacock

🏅 Men's snowboard: Big air, 1:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Baylor at No. 7 Iowa State (M), 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Torino at Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⛳ WM Phoenix Open, third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Rockets at Thunder, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Arizona (M), 4 p.m. on ESPN

🏅 Figure skating team event: Free dance, 4 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Mavericks at Spurs, 6 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 No. 6 Gonzaga at Oregon State (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 No. 4 Duke at No. 14 North Carolina (M), 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 5 Illinois at No. 10 Michigan State (M), 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Warriors at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 8 Houston at No. 16 BYU (M), 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

🏅 Women's alpine skiing: Downhill, 5:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Parma at Bologna, 6:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏅 Curling mixed doubles, round robin: United States vs. Estonia, 8:35 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Udinese at Lecce, 9 a.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Manchester City at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 6 Louisville at Syracuse (W), Noon on ACC Network Extra

🏀 Knicks at Celtics, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 2 Michigan at Ohio State (M), 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏅 Curling mixed doubles: United States vs. Sweden, 1:05 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 5 LSU at Auburn (W), 2 p.m. on SEC Network

🏅 Figure skating team event: Women's free skate, 2:45 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Lazio at Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏀 Clippers at Timberwolves, 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 9 Ohio State at Oregon (W), 3 p.m. on Big Ten Plus

🏀 No. 19 Tennessee at No. 3 South Carolina (W), 3 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 2 UCLA at No. 8 Michigan (W), 3 p.m. on Fox

⛳ WM Phoenix Open, final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏅 Figure skating team event: Men's free skate, 3:55 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 No. 6 Louisville at Syracuse (W), 6 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Super Bowl 60: Patriots vs. Seahawks, 6:30 p.m. on NBC