The first 50 minutes of action on Sunday night in Buffalo looked like a statement performance from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens as Baltimore jumped out to a 40-25 lead on the Bills and seemed primed for a dominant Week 1 win. Josh Allen had other ideas, however, leading one of the most incredible comeback victories in recent memory by throwing for 251 yards in the fourth quarter alone to shock the Ravens in a 41-40 instant classic.

With that performance in the fourth quarter, Allen flipped the script for the A-block of every Monday morning sports TV show and took firm control of the (extremely) early NFL MVP race.

Jackson entered the season just ahead of the 2024 MVP as the favorite (+490 to +500 at FanDuel Sportsbook), but even with a great night himself (279 yards total offense, 3 TDs), Allen's effort late saw him leap into solid command at the top of the MVP odds sheet at +380, per FanDuel.

NFL MVP odds

Fair or not, games like Sunday night's carry added weight in the MVP race. All eyes were on that prime time battle, and Allen's ability to raise his level in the fourth quarter, while Jackson and the Ravens' offense sputtered, will be something voters remember.

Awards odds are always volatile in the early weeks as the field of contenders begins to take shape, and Allen and Jackson weren't the only ones to see their odds shift after the first Sunday of the NFL season. Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts all improved their positions from the preseason odds thanks to strong showings in wins, while Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff each slid after shaky starts in losses.

You can't win the MVP race in one game on the first week of the season, but if it comes down to Allen and Jackson once again as the top two with spectacular seasons, Allen's performance in Buffalo's Week 1 comeback over Jackson's Ravens will likely end up as the tiebreaker for most voters.