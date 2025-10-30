Jonathan Taylor might have just run himself into the MVP race, but whether there is still value on him in the 2025 NFL MVP odds is another matter.

However, if you took our advice in this space last week, you might have a piece of the Colts RB in the MVP market at 50/1 odds, while everyone else is deciding whether the current price of +1500 has any remaining value. This is tantamount to buying a stock for $10 only to see its value climb to about $50 within a week. It doesn't guarantee long-term profit, but the immediate equity feels like seeing a prized sports card on top of the stack as soon as you peel the wrapping off the pack.

Taylor rushed for 153 yards on just 12 carries as the Colts moved to 7-1 by trouncing the downtrodden Tennessee Titans 38-14. The running back added a receiving touchdown to notch his fourth three-touchdown game of the season, and NFL futures bettors took notice. He's now down to +1500 in the MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook, tied with teammate Daniel Jones, the dual-threat quarterback who wore out his welcome with the New York Giants but has revived his career in the system of Colts coach Shane Steichen (more on him later).

The question remains -- is there still value on Taylor at NFL MVP odds of +1500? In short, sure. This is because we feel he is still likely the only candidate with odds of +1500 or steeper with a legitimate chance to join the MVP race. Chargers QB Justin Herbert (+2000) might be worth a look as well, but his path to MVP relevance is much more obstructed.

In Week 9, Taylor has another showcase opportunity as the Colts visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Sunday in a nationally televised contest on CBS. Another standout performance against a popular team on the national stage could easily send Taylor into the single digits in the MVP odds by next week. If you're a believer in his potential as an MVP finalist, the +1500 still provides an element of value.

On the flipside, MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes (+130) solidified his standing Monday night, shrugging off a lackluster first half in which he tossed two interceptions to throw for 299 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-7 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Of course, his Week 9 showdown with reigning MVP Josh Allen (+365) and the Buffalo Bills will be a turning point in the MVP race. Should the Chiefs emerge victorious, Mahomes will be difficult to unseat, but considering how many games are still left, we can't imagine his price getting much shorter and can't advocate backing him at such a meager price. However, those who prefer Allen might want to act now as he's likely to see his current price gashed should he lead the Bills to a victory over his persistent postseason nemesis.

Chalk to fade

Drake Maye (+450): There's little doubt that the Patriots found their franchise quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft. The dual-threat North Carolina product has been both electric and efficient in leading the Patriots to a 6-2 start at the top of the AFC East standings.

However, in order to fetch serious MVP consideration, we feel the Patriots would need to win the division and sweep the Bills in the process, with Mahomes seeing some sort of significant drop-off along the way. The development of Maye and friends has been fun to watch, but an MVP wager on him just feels like a fanboy souvenir waiting to happen.

Will Colts trample other future markets?

The Colts' breakout season has led to many of their key pieces becoming favorites for postseason awards in numerous categories. Taylor was already the front-runner for Offensive Player of the Year, but, similar to his MVP odds, the time has passed to get the best of his future odds. Taylor was around -110 last week for this award but now stands at the unplayable price of -375. Barring a catastrophic injury, this accolade is as close to a sure thing as exists in the NFL futures market. However, should Taylor exit the race for any unforeseen reason, we'd give Rams wideout Puka Nacua a fighting chance at the tempting odds of +1000.

The NFL Coach of the Year market appears to be a two-man race between Steichen (+110) and New England's Mike Vrabel (+185), who was the preseason favorite with odds of around +600. Steichen has to overcome the built-in popularity of Vrabel in NFL circles and the Patriots franchise as a whole. Even so, the NFL season-win totals suggested a higher ceiling for the Patriots, as their sportsbook win total was 8.5 and just 7.5 for the Colts, with juice to the Under at most outlets.

Another telling sign is that the Colts are currently favored to finish the season with the most regular-season victories at +375, ahead of the Bills and Lions at +600 each. Considering their remaining schedule, we feel a 12-5 mark and divisional title, the latter nearly a foregone conclusion, should be enough for Steichen to fetch the Coach of the Year Award and, as such, we believe there is value in a plus-money price that will likely not last much longer.