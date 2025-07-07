Professional sports teams and leagues combined to provide millions of dollars in donations to those impacted by the devastating and deadly floods in central Texas, which thus far have killed at least 95 and left dozens more unaccounted. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and NFL Foundation were the first to announce their philanthropy and pooled together $500,000 apiece to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to the victims' families and survivors.

The NBA announced Monday that it is joining the effort and that it partnered with the state's three franchises -- the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs -- and the NBA Players' Association to donate more than $2 million in total. Additionally, MLB's Houston Astros and Texas Rangers pledged $1 million each.

Flash floods swept the region over the Independence Day weekend as the Guadalupe River rose on the July 4 holiday to the height of a two-story building. Heavy rain caused the river to climb 26 feet in 45 minutes, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a Friday news briefing. Up to 11 inches of rain fell in the affected counties over the weekend.

The death toll continues to rise, and 75 fatalities occurred in Kerr Country alone. That includes 48 adults and 27 children. At least 11 campers at Camp Mystic, a children's summer camp, are missing. There were approximately 750 children at Camp Mystic when the floods began, Kerr County sheriff Larry Leitha said.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr county and Texas Hill County, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones," the Cowboys said. "This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army's critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief and long term recovery efforts."

Other counties reported deaths, as well. Travis County, home to state capital Austin, confirmed at least seven deaths. Four people are dead and two are missing in Burnet County. Williamson County reported two deaths, and Tom Green County confirmed one.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill County have endured," the Texans said. "We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks."

President Donald Trump signed Sunday a major disaster declaration for Kerr County to assist the first responders in rescue efforts.