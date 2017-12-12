NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk, other ex-players over sexual misconduct allegations

NFL Network suspended three former players turned analysts -- Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans -- amid allegations sexual harassment made in a lawsuit.

An NFL spokesperson told CBS Sports the trio was suspended "pending an investigation" into allegations detailed in an amended complaint filed by Jami L. Cantor, a former makeup artist who worked at the league-owned network.

"Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans have been suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations," NFL spokesperson Alex Reithmiller said.

Cantor initially filed a complaint against the network back in October, alleging sexual harassment from multiple employees. However, no names were mentioned in the lawsuit. Since then, a wave of sexual harassment and assault lawsuits have sprung up across Hollywood and in the media and entertainment industries.

On Monday, Cantor's attorneys filed an amended complaint -- you can read it here -- that lists out a number of graphic details -- Deadspin has some of them listed here; warning, they are NSFW -- against various employees. Additionally, Cantor's lawsuit alleges that former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger, now with The Ringer, sexually harassed her.

The Ringer told Kevin Draper of the New York Times that Weinberger was placed on "indefinite leave" Monday night, pending an investigation.

Statement from a Ringer spokesman on the allegations against Eric Weinberger: pic.twitter.com/vai4Zl236q — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) December 12, 2017

In the lawsuit, Cantor claims she worked in wardrobe and makeup, as "Part of Plaintiff's job duties was to build a wardrobe closet so the on-air talent had clothes to wear on the NFL shows."

Cantor alleges that throughout her "employment at NFL, she was also subjected to ongoing and continuing sexual harassment by current and former on air talent and other employees of NFL."

Faulk is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a former first-round pick who played for Colts and the Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the latter as a member of the Greatest Show on Turf. He has been a central figure on NFL Network's pregame analysis, serving as one of the members of the desk for "Gameday Morning."

Taylor is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers who won a pair of Super Bowls playing in Dick LeBeau's defense. After leaving football in 2014, he has been featured on multiple NFL Now shows.

Evans is a former third-round pick by the Seahawks who ultimately earned notoriety playing for both the Patriots and Saints, winning a Super Bowl with the former in the role of a fullback.

Cantor's lawsuit also alleges that three former NFL players and analysts for the NFL Network engaged in sexually harrassing behavior as well.

Eric Davis, a former NFL cornerback and NFL Network analyst, Donovan McNabb, the former Eagles/Redskins quarterback, and Warren Sapp, who was fired from his job with the NFL Network after a prostitution sting in February 2015, were also named in the suit. Additionally the lawsuit claims she was terminated in October 2016 with "no warning" and accused of stealing clothes from the talent.