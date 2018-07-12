NFL Network to carry 15 preseason games in 2018, including Mayfield vs. Barkley matchup
The league's preseason schedule features a matchup of the 2018 NFL Draft's No. 1 and No. 2 picks
You may not realize it, but the start of the 2018 NFL preseason is just three weeks away. The league's annual Hall of Fame Game will take place on Aug. 2, and it will feature the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears. Starting the following week, NFL Network will show 15 preseason games on TV, the league announced on Thursday.
The schedule actually features some pretty terrific matchups, including a Week 1 preseason battle showcasing the 2018 draft's No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, Baker Mayfield (Browns) and Saquon Barkley (Giants).
Elsewhere in Week 1, NFL Network will broadcast Cowboys vs. 49ers, Falcons vs. Jets (Sam Darnold's NFL debut), Lions vs. Raiders, and Vikings vs. Broncos. Later in the preseason, there are fantastic dress-rehearsal matchups in Week 3, when teams typically give their starters the most playing time. That week features Packers vs. Raiders, Chiefs vs. Bears (Patrick Mahomes vs. Mitchell Trubisky, and Bears coach Matt Nagy against his old team), and Titans vs. Steelers.
Here's the full schedule of games the league's network will show during the preseason.
In case you miss one of those games -- or any other preseason game aired on another network -- the league will also re-air every preseason game on NFL Network later on. In other words, get ready for a whole lot of football, really soon.
