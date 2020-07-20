Watch Now: NFL's Plan To Protect Players Amid Covid-19 ( 2:09 )

The NFL and NFL Players Association have an agreement in place to conduct daily COVID-19 testing, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This will stretch over the first two weeks of training camp, and after that the league will look at positivity rates. If the rate drops below 5% for players along with Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, Pelissero notes, they will move testing to every other day. Players will also need multiple negative tests before they're allowed to be in club facilities for physicals and team activities.

Testing has been a key topic of concern for players with training camp on the horizon. Over the weekend, a number of marquee players ranging from Drew Brees to Russell Wilson to Richard Sherman all took to social media to publicly voice their concerns about the lack of information and plan the league had in place at the time as they continue to play amid the pandemic.

It appears as if their voices have been heard and the NFL and NFLPA have crossed a significant hurdle as they approach camp and the regular season.

