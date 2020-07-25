Watch Now: Analysis: NFL, NFLPA Agrees to Amendments to the CBA for 2020 Season ( 9:45 )

In order for a deal to finally be struck ahead of training camp, both the NFL and NFLPA were forced to make concessions. While some involve roster sizes, the biggest one, by far, is the elimination of the 2020 preseason -- something the former desperately wanted to avoid giving in to. In the end, the league seemingly had no choice, but the subject of economics was one they didn't completely cave on. And as a matter of economics, the inevitable revenue loss that will stem from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, forcing mostly and sometimes completely empty stadiums this coming season, means finding ways to lessen the blow to all involved.

The Pro Bowl is one such example.

In an effort to reach common ground, the NFLPA reportedly agreed to no pay for any player who lands a Pro Bowl honor in 2020 if no game is held, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, which siphons a bit of motivation who might have gotten an extra payday for their elite play. Granted, it's not a windfall check they'd receive in any normal year -- $74,000 for each player on the winning team and $37,000 for those on the losing side -- but it does allow the league to keep roughly $5 million in pocket to combat revenue losses for 2020, though the checks will follow the same deferral plan that's in place for other potentially cancelled games.

The decision to tweak Pro Bowl pay is one that lends to a much larger financial model that also includes the salary cap floor for 2021 having been set at $175 million. It could be increased if the 2020 revenue losses are not as substantial as expected and/or with the influx of cash from new television deals and gambling income.

Tying directly to the decision for no Pro Bowl pay is the agreement of "stopped play, stopped pay," which is to say if the league is suspended at any point due to COVID-19, any monies that go unpaid due to this would become guaranteed in the future year for each player, ensuring they'd eventually receive compensation. For outgoing free agents with no guaranteed year to shovel the funds from, the league will pull from an existing pool of savings to ensure they're taken care of, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. And then there's the opt-out clause, which allows high-risk players to do so and receive a $350,000 stipend, while low-risk players who opt out land a reduced payout of $150,000.

With the first high-profile opt-out having already occurred, by way of Kansas City Chiefs starting guard and licensed medical doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, it'll be interesting to see who decides to risk taking the field, who doesn't and how it'll impact their respective clubs. For those who do choose to suit up, if they're good enough to get a Pro Bowl nod in 2020, they may have to settle for the notoriety only depending on the landscape at the time the game is to be held.