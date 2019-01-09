NFL, NFLPA deny that Eric Reid was targeted by performance-enhancing drug-testing program

The NFL and NFLPA issued a statement on Tuesday responding to allegations that their randomized performance-enhancing drug-testing program specifically targeted Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid. Reid, who documented his tests on Twitter, stated that he was tested seven times in 11 weeks after joining the Panthers.

"I've been here 11 weeks, I've been drug tested seven times," Reid said in mid-December. "That has to be statistically impossible. I'm not a mathematician, but there's no way that's random."

Yahoo! Sports' Jack Baer did the math at the time, and noted that there was only a 0.17 percent chance Reid would be tested six times in 11 weeks. (Reid says he was tested seven times in 11 weeks.)

Using a cumulative binomial probability calculator, those numbers work out to a 0.17 percent chance of Reid getting randomly selected at least six times in 11 chances, according to the NFL's rules. That's a 1-in-588 chance. Reid would have a better chance at correctly guessing a coin flip nine times in a row.

The response from the league and players association is below.

"We take any claim questioning the integrity of our collectively bargained performance enhancing drug policy seriously," the statement says. "We asked the independent administrator of the policy to review and produce a report on the claims of targeting. A copy of this report, which contains personal and confidential testing information, has been provided to Eric Reid. We will not breach any player's confidentiality, but can confirm that the report documents the dates he was randomly selected for testing and the actual dates of the drug tests. The report also demonstrates that Mr. Reid's tests were randomly generated via computer algorithm and that his selection for testing was normal when compared with the number of tests players were randomly selected for throughout the league during the time that he was on an active roster. There is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing."

Reid is one of several NFL players who protested during the national anthem in order to raise awareness of systemic racism and policy brutality, specifically against black Americans. Along with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco, Reid was one of the first players to kneel during the national anthem, and he continued to do so this season.

Reid caught on with the Panthers at the end of September after going unsigned during free agency over the summer even though he was one of the best safeties available on the open market after a career-season with the 49ers. He filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May, and when asked whether the drug tests would become part of the case, he simply responded, "Duly noted."