The NFL and NFL Players Association are jointly reviewing the situation involving T.J. Watt, specifically how and when he was placed in the concussion protocol, per NFL Media. The Pittsburgh Steelers' star outside linebacker was placed in the protocol after reporting symptoms the morning after the team's loss to the New England Patriots last Thursday night.

Watt exited the game after his collision with Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott. He later returned to the game wearing a visor. Watt reported having symptoms Friday after not having any during Thursday night's game, according to Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review.

"I assume that he was [checked for a concussion] but again, you know, I'm managing the game," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference when asked about Watt. "I leave that to the medical experts. They essentially tell me whether someone is out, whether they're subject to return or whether they're back. I got a report that he was subject to return. And then I got a report that he was back and that was just, you know my knowledge of the details of what transpired with him during the time that he was out in game."

Watt was limited during Tuesday's practice, a positive sign that he might be cleared out of the protocol in time to play in Saturday's game against the Colts. So was fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who was also placed in the protocol after exiting Thursday night's loss to the Patriots.

Pittsburgh will need each of its playmakers in a game that be considered a must-win. The Steelers are one of six AFC teams sitting at 7-6 after dropping their last two games against teams with 2-10 records.