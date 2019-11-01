NFL, NFLPA to investigate Trent Williams situation; Redskins likely to trade Pro Bowler in 2020

Trent Williams may be back with the Washington Redskins, but it still doesn't look like he'll ever play for them again.

Days after the perennial Pro Bowler returned to the team following an eight-week holdout over a dispute with Washington's medical staff, the NFL and NFL Players Association are set to conduct a joint investigation -- requested by the Redskins -- into how they handled and advised the offensive tackle's treatment of a potentially cancerous growth. That's according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, who also reported Friday that Williams "still has no intention to ever play for them again."

The NFL will select one unaffiliated doctor to review the situation, per La Canfora, as will the NFLPA. Those two doctors will then select a third doctor to complete the panel. Once that panel is complete, each doctor will be tasked with reviewing all medical information they're able to obtain, with Williams likely to grant them the rights to access his team records. Their findings will be reviewed by a joint NFL-NFLPA committee, La Canfora reported, to determine if Washington deserves to be disciplined for their actions. Williams, of course, stayed away from team facilities starting in April after alleging he was misdiagnosed.

"This is a rare situation," La Canfora said Friday, "and while there is no set timetable, (it) doesn't seem like any decision will be rendered for a while."

In the meantime, Washington will be permitted to use a roster exemption for the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle for one more week. By Week 11, La Canfora reported, Williams could be headed to the Non-Football Injury list, which could lead to even more grievances and hearings over his contract status.

"In the end," La Canfora said, "the most likely scenario is him being traded in early 2020. Which, of course, could have easily occurred in 2019 to render all of this moot. So I suspect WiIliams has played his last game for them, regardless of any hearings or findings."